Too bad that everyone couldn’t listen to the debate earlier this week from the Minnesota State High School League as it made one of the toughest decisions that board has had to make in a long time.
In the last two meetings, the MSHSL board of directors had thoughtfully and respectfully discussed the possibility of returning the football and volleyball seasons to the fall.
It seems so simple to Let ‘Em Play. But you don’t just open the locker room door and turn the athletes loose. The discussion from the last two MSHSL meetings showed that.
To have fall seasons for football and volleyball, or stay with the previous plan for creating an “extra” season in the spring for those sports?
The original decision to play football and volleyball later had merit. The COVID-19 pandemic was, and is, still a major concern, and given a few more months to get a handle on the virus would certainly be valuable.
The decision to reverse that decision this week also had merit, with other sports being competed safely. The fact that other nearby states were able to hold football and volleyball games was important.
It was also key that 80% of the state’s high schools wanted football this fall, 76% wanted fall volleyball.
The board listened to its members and made the appropriate change.
There were so many other issues, from eligibility to staff to schedules to logistics. The board spent a lot of time to make decisions that would affect each school as equally as possible, each sport as consistently as possible.
And there was even more time spent to make sure that the safety of the athletes and coaches was the top priority. The MSHSL makes no money from Monday’s decision; the board did what they could to give opportunities to the athletes.
You may not agree with the decisions, but it’s hard to argue with the process. Eighteen board members, which covered a statewide spectrum of jobs and titles, made the decisions they thought were best for coaches an athletes.
Social media didn’t always show the same respect, intelligence and concern for equity.
As Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury, also an MSHSL board member, said, “There is no perfect solution.”
If you could have listened to Monday’s debate, you would have heard thoughtful and respectful adults trying to figure out the best path forward. Decisions made Monday may affect the rest of the sports calendar, and those choices were made with data and passion.
There was transparency, which is always appreciated, when these long, stressful meetings had ended, the best decisions were made for the most people.
Could things change? Of course.
Then, there will be more meetings and more decisions, some of which will be lauded and others criticized.
There should be confidence that the board will again try to plot a course that balances opportunity with safety.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or onTwitter @ChadCourrier.
