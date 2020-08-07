The Minnesota State High School League has a heart.
The NCAA doesn’t.
The actions of those two governing bodies this week, when trying to figure out how to conduct sports seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, could not have been more different. If all goes well, Minnesota’s high-school athletes will have a chance to compete in their favorite activities this fall. Minnesota’s small-college athletes likely will not.
Too many folks came away from the MSHSL’s decision Tuesday about the status of the fall seasons with a feeling of doom.
Shorter season, fewer competitions, change of season ... disappointing decisions, for sure, but not season-killers.
The safest decision would have been to shut down all high-school sports, as was the case in the spring, until the state had a better handle on the COVID-19 pandemic. But that’s not what happened.
MSHSL found a way to offer the full sports menu, albeit in a different format. MSHSL creatively came up with a “four season” plan that pushed football and volleyball into a new “spring season” from mid-March to mid-May, while maintaining the traditional winter season, which will be shortened, and spring season, which will now be played from mid-May into early July.
There are still many details to work out, but if you’re a football player or volleyball player, you’re going to get a chance to compete, an opportunity that spring-sport athletes didn’t get a few months ago.
There’s even a one-time chance to be a four-sport athlete for someone who might want to try a new sport. And those soccer players who also kick for the football team, they won’t miss any practices with their respective team.
The NCAA took the opposite approach. Instead of finding creative ways to change the schedule to accommodate championship events for fall athletes, the decision was made to pull the plug entirely, leaving many athletes with decisions to stay in school and wait for another season or move on, leaving behind those goals and aspirations of winning championships in their final athletic season.
While saying the decision was made with the health and safety of student-athletes in mind, the NCAA used this opportunity to save money. The same testing of athletes that the NCAA requires of universities in order to compete, which may not be feasible for smaller schools, would have cost the NCAA millions of dollars at national tournaments, a financial commitment the NCAA didn’t want to make.
So high-school athletes can take some joy from the MSHSL’s actions, knowing that some officials were trying to do their best to preserve athletic opportunities. There may not be “culminating events” for high schools, such as state tournaments, but there will be a chance to compete.
College athletes are left with heartbreak and frustration, knowing that the NCAA showed little effort to protect seasons or championship events.
Now, it’s up to athletes, coaches, school officials and parents to make sure the high-school athletes get their chance. It’s imperative that everyone follows the safety protocols and acts appropriately for the next year.
Any outbreak could shut everything down, and high-school athletes would again be left with no sports to add to enhance the education experience.
That’s not appealing. Just ask the college athletes, who are now weighing few good options while hoping for any glimmer of hope. Unfortunately, the NCAA isn’t doling out much good news for the athletes these days.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
