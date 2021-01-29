Nearly 4,000 COVID-19 tests without a positive ... you can’t do any better than that.
Minnesota State, it seems, is doing all it can to avoid COVID-19 and continue the winter athletic seasons. But it takes two to do this virus dance.
With seasons already shortened by the pandemic, the Mavericks continue to lose competition opportunities because of positive tests at other institutions.
The men’s hockey team has lost nine games so far and played only two games from their original schedule with the original opponent. The Mavericks, who had the virus unexpectedly show up within the team after the season-opener, were supposed to play two home games this week with Alabama-Huntsville, but those games were cancelled because of COVID-19 in the Chargers program. Now, the Mavericks will play one game at Bemidji State.
The men’s basketball team had two key games scheduled with Sioux Falls, who hasn’t played in nearly three weeks, at Bresnan Arena, but because of a positive test at Southwest Minnesota State, last week’s opponent, the Mavericks are in quarantine until Sunday when they will play a single home game with Sioux Falls.
Minnesota State’s women’s basketball team had its games cancelled at Sioux Falls this weekend, but lucky enough, St. Cloud State was idle this week because their opponent had positive tests and will host the Mavericks on Friday and Saturday.
It’s been too crazy to keep straight. As an athlete or coach, you wake up every morning and check your phone, looking for messages that games or practices are cancelled by the virus.
Yet, Minnesota State has managed to stay healthy and successful. The men’s hockey team is 9-1-1 and ranked second or third in national polls, which is a bit unscientific given no out-of-conference play.
The men’s basketball team is 6-2, and this weekend’s games would have been a good measuring stick. The women’s basketball team is 4-4 and could have used two games with Sioux Falls to potentially move up in the South Division.
It’s tough being a college athlete this winter. You go to practice and back to your apartment or dorm room. You take classes on-line, sitting by yourself. There’s no typical college fun in your free time, unless you want to risk the season for you and your teammates.
As the testing numbers suggest, Minnesota State athletes have been diligent and disciplined, making the necessary sacrifices to play the games.
And this week, the reward will be parents at the games. Minnesota State announced late Wednesday that limited spectators, primarily the athletes’ family members, will be allowed inside arenas to provide some atmosphere and watch the games.
It’s a bit of a risk to allow untested people into the arenas, but there are safety protocols in place to limit potential exposure.
There is less than two months remaining in the winter seasons, and the most important games are still ahead.
Minnesota State athletes have made the sacrifices and put themselves in position to play games, but as athletic director Kevin Buisman said this week, the new opponent is complacency.
The first 4,000 tests of 2021 suggest that won’t likely be a problem.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
