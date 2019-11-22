You’ve now had a chance to see the Minnesota State men’s and women’s basketball teams in action.
If you haven’t, shame on you. But that’s another, worn-out story.
For those who have been in the Bresnan Arena chairs, there’s been some encouraging signs for the future of both programs.
The men’s team had a tough trip to Kansas City, Missouri, to play two strong teams from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, suffering an overtime loss to Washburn and a five-point loss to Missouri Southern, a top 10 team in Division II. A couple of better possessions, or another defensive stop or two, and those outcomes might have been different.
On Saturday, the Mavericks were back at Bresnan for the annual nonconference game against St. Cloud State, a team that’s clearly rebuilding. It was the first look at sophomore center Kelby Kramer, who didn’t disappoint with 11 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots.
It was also a spectacular debut for freshman Ryland Holt, who held the Mavericks together in the first half, scoring 17 of the team’s 39 points, while the other inside players were on the bench in foul trouble. He finished with 23 points and two blocks, not looking at all like the stage was too bright for such an inexperienced player.
Cameron Kirksey and Kevin Krieger are both proven players, and Jamal Nixon is a player whose toughness and versatility are benefits. The guard play needs to improve, but there’s every reason to believe that will happen. Sophomore Tre Baumgardner and redshirt freshman Corvon Seales are gaining experience in their point-guard roles.
Through three games, the Mavericks are limiting opponents to 37.1% shooting, out-rebounding opponents by nearly six boards per game and have 22 blocked shots. Those are defensive numbers that haven’t been seen here for a few seasons, and if sustainable, will result in a long winning streak at some point.
The women’s team certainly has a different look, playing more of a fullcourt defensive style that is creating some problems for opponents.
The Mavericks opened the season with a surprisingly easy 83-57 win over Northern Michigan, a team that had played in the NCAA tournament last season. On Monday, the Mavericks tried to join the Minnesota Vikings as teams capable of rallying from a 20-point halftime deficit, but despite closing the gap to one point with 4 minutes to play, the Mavericks lost 80-75.
The Mavericks had to win seven of the last nine games last season just to have a winning record, but some of that momentum carried over for a squad that brought back 13 players and added some key freshmen. The Mavericks have more of a defensive identity this season, creating offense with 13 steals per game off of 23 turnovers per game.
The halfcourt offense still looks like a work in progress, trying to get shots up quickly, and playing such a pressure defense has made Minnesota State vulnerable in rebounding, allowing 24 offensive boards in two games.’
The Mavericks have a nice set of guards, with Kirstin Klitzke and Maddy Olson starting and including freshmen Joey Batt and Shea Fuller off the bench. Kristi Fett, the 6-foot-5 sophomore, and junior Rachel Shumski are good low-post scorers. Junior Tayla Stuttley has been a disruptive force all over the court, and she’s averaging 15.0 points by being aggressive on the offensive end.
It’s a small sample size for both teams, who begin Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Dec. 6 at home against Southwest Minnesota State. Both teams have scheduled good competition, for the most part, to prepare for that conference marathon.
So far, so good for both teams.
