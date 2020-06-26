Remember when a basketball team was built with a point guard, shooter, two forwards and a big center to control the lane, both offensively and defensively?
As basketball has evolved, Minnesota State men’s basketball coach Matt Margenthaler has changed with it: Find a big kid and surround him with shooters.
With that in mind, the roster is now pretty much set, with six returning players, three transfers and three incoming high-schoolers.
The key returning pieces are center Kelby Kramer and forward Ryland Holt. Kramer was the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s newcomer of the year, averaging 9.1 points and 9.2 rebounds. At 6-foot-10, he controlled the lane, blocking 79 shots in 32 games, including eight in one game. He also kept opponents from crashing the offensive glass, helping the Mavericks go from -1.2 rebounding margin two seasons ago to +3.1 last season.
Holt had a very impressive freshman season, averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. The Northern Sun’s freshman of the year showed that he will be one of the top players in the league for the next three seasons.
Forward Jamal Nixon is the team’s toughness and defensive presence. Guards Malik Willingham and Landon Wolfe are shooters, and guard Quincy Anderson returns after missing last season with a knee injury.
The three transfers are guards. Zach McDermott came from Northern Oklahoma College after averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season, shooting 36.9% from 3-point range. Devonte Thedford, a true point guard, averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season at Kirkwood Community College. The latest transfer is Harlyn Owens II from Dakota County Technical College, averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 49.0% from the field, 37.9% from 3-point range and 71.8% at the free throw line.
The three high-schoolers each have impressive resumes. Mason Muller and Brady Williams are both 6-8, with inside-outside games, while Tyrell Stuttley, the younger brother of Tayla Stuttley of the Minnesota State’s women’s team, is more of a wing player. Each has a chance to see the court next season.
With the shorter schedule, mandated by the NCAA, and only eight teams qualifying for the conference tournament, mandated by the Northern Sun, every game is going to be important next season.
Given the restrictions on social gathering this summer, the team wasn’t been able to work out together, building chemistry with so many new faces. Of course, every program faces the same challenge. The teams that bond quickly, perhaps ignited by some early success, should have a big advantage.
Coaches love to say that seasons are “a marathon, not a sprint.” Even though there will be just 22 games in 15 weeks, next season will be more of a sprint, with a small margin separating a deep, evenly matched conference. Without nonconference play, NCAA tournament berths may be decided solely by victories, regardless of whom they come against.
Even though Oct. 15 seems like a long way off, the time will go fast, though not as fast as the season will.
