Two weeks ago, the Minnesota State men’s and women’s basketball teams were both sweeping games from Minot State and Mary at Bresnan Arena, positioning themselves pretty well in the South Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
But since that time, the men’s team has strengthened its spot in the South Division with three road wins in four games, while the women’s team has slipped with four straight losses.
The Mavericks host Wayne State on Friday and Augustana on Saturday, and both the men’s and women’s teams can use two victories.
The women (9-7, 6-6 in Northern Sun) are facing teams of equal record, if not a bit better, and need a couple of wins as they start to look ahead to the conference tournament just a month away.
Offensively, the Mavericks scored at least 70 points in 11 of the first 12 games, getting production from several players. The Mavericks were shooting 40.5% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range.
But in the last four games, Minnesota State is averaging just 64.8 points, shooting only 35.9% from the field and 20.6% on 3-pointers.
The Mavericks still have a balanced offense, with seven players averaging between 6 and 11 points, but when the team has needed some key baskets — or stops — in the last two weeks, nobody has taken over.
The men’s team (10-8, 8-4), still shorthanded because of injuries, has found a way to win, sometimes using only eight players in a game. The Mavericks’ starting five of Cameron Kirksey, Ryland Holt, Kevin Krieger, Kelby Kramer and Corvon Seales are all averaging more than 9 points, led by Kirksey at 17.9 points. Krieger and Seales are both averaging more than 32 minutes of playing time per game, and Kirksey would be right there if not for occasional foul trouble.
The Mavericks have been particularly good at rebounding, helped by the transfer of 6-foot-10 Kramer, who is averaging 9.6 rebounds with 47 blocked shots in 16 games. No longer are opponents able to sell out to get offensive rebounds and second-chance points or dribble drive to the basket without some fear of having a shot blocked. It’s made a big difference because depth keeps Minnesota State from simply outscoring opponents, as has been the case in the past.
There are 10 games remaining in the regular season, which is plenty of time, for better or worse.
As of now, the Minnesota State women’s team needs to regain that mojo and finish strong, as it did last season. For the men’s team, health is the biggest hurdle. It seems as though there needs to be some plan to work around another injury or illness in every game.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.