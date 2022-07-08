The Minnesota State women’s basketball schedule came out last week, which was a nice reminder that basketball season is only just three months from the first practice.
The Mavericks are coming off a very good season, going 21-7, winning the South Division of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and qualifying for the NCAA tournament for the first time in seven seasons.
There are two starters returning, with several key reserves who greatly benefitted from playing time last season. The Mavericks have become known for their non-stop, pestering defense, which was hard to instill and becomes tougher to maintain with each new set of recruits.
Given that, there’s great optimism for the season. As long as point guard Joey Batt continues to play at a high level, the Mavericks will contend for conference and region championships.
The Mavericks will also need a step forward from wings Destinee Bursch, the Northern Sun freshman of the year, and Taylor Theusch. Minnesota State will need some size, given that the team was outrebounded by nearly 5 per game, and Emily Russo might need to raise her game in the post.
MSU will get a great test early in the season, playing at Fort Hays State in the second game. The Mavericks lost to Fort Hays State, the top seed in the region, 66-61, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Mavericks want to be higher than an eight seed in the region next season, and a nonconference victory over that kind of regional opponent, on their court, would be a huge statement.
Of course, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State, Concordia-St. Paul and other Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference programs want the same thing, and the Mavericks will get their chance at those opponents.
St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth come to Bresnan Arena on Jan. 6 and 7, respectively, and the Mavericks play the Golden Bears twice before the end of 2022.
Opponents have had a couple of seasons to see the Mavericks swarm to the basketball, making a conference-leading 388 steals. The Mavericks created 24 points per game off turnovers and might need to get better in the halfcourt offense to take the next step.
In three months, we’ll find out which veterans have made improvement and which younger players (Molly Ihle, Emily Herzberg?) will grab more playing time. Last season was a nice step for the program, but that won’t matter a bit when the basketball goes up on Nov. 14 against North Central.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.