A couple of weeks ago, Minnesota State made its annual choices for men’s and women’s senior athlete of the year.
It’s tough to argue with the choices, wrestler Darrell Mason and track and field athlete Lexie Hurst. Mason, a heavyweight, won a national championship as a junior and took third last season, losing only four matches in two seasons. Hurst became the first Minnesota State woman to win a national championship in the shot put this spring and she finished eighth in the discus at the national meet.
Minnesota State has been honoring its top male and female seniors athletes for the last three decades, and the cool thing about this annual announcement is the chance to view the list of past winners.
It’s not news that Minnesota State has great athletes, in all of the sports. This is a good reminder.
The first men’s senior athlete of the year award went to two-sport star Monte Dufault in 1993, who most longtime observers can agree was one of the best baseball and basketball players to attend Minnesota State.
Jim Dilling was the recipient in 2007, shortly before joining the United States team as a high-jumper for international competition. He set the bar high, you might say.
Adam Thielen won the award in 2013, which he deserved, but his professional accomplishments in football far exceed his college achievements. It also helped that opposing defenses rarely double-teamed him in crucial situations.
Chris Reed played in the national championship game with the football team and won national championships in the shot put, winning the award in 2015. Coulda won another award for being one of the nicest athletes to ever wear the purple.
Last year, the award went to Dryden McKay, who will long hold NCAA records for goaltending. He played a huge role in elevating the men’s hockey program into national prominence, maybe second only to coach Mike Hastings.
The women’s award went to Shari Vogt in 2004. It was a nice gesture considering how many pucks she had to stop in her career. It was 3,590, or 34.2 per game. Hope she doesn’t have recurring nightmares.
Coley Ries was a no-brainer in 2017 after pitching the softball team to a national championship and earning Player of the Year honors for Division II. She led Division II with 41 wins, 17 shutouts and 476 strikeouts as a senior.
McKenzie Ward challenged those records, winning the Minnesota State award in 2022, the sixth softball player to be honored in the last 10 years.
It’s kind of weird that soccer player Jenny Vetter never won the award, considering she might be the most accomplished athlete in the history of Minnesota State women’s athletics. Until track star Denisha Cartwright completes her eligibility in a couple years. Or Makayla Jackson.
This exercise has been another reminder of how lucky this community is to have an opportunity to watch great athletes in all sports at Minnesota State.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
