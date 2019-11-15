Minnesota State football fans, be prepared.
When the NCAA pairings come out late Sunday afternoon, after the Mavericks post another convincing victory over an overmatched opponent, the NCAA might still not feel like the Mavericks are the top team in Super Region 4.
Or they might decide that the Mavericks have had the best regular season among the teams in this region and award the No. 1 seed and first-round bye to Minnesota State.
Those are the options. One will drive the fan base crazy, and the other will be met with a long sigh of relief, and possibly, “I told you so.”
Either way, there will be some intrigue, a little more than usual.
Minnesota State and Tarleton State are still in position to get the No. 1 seed, first-round bye and homefield advantage through the regional playoffs. There is little to differentiate between these undefeated teams, which met in the region finals in a blizzard last season at Blakeslee Stadium.
The Mavericks have three wins over teams in the top 9 in the region, including one on the road. Tarleton State has two wins over top 7 teams in the region, both at home. The Mavericks should end up with 11 wins over Division II opponents; Tarleton State should finish with nine wins over Division II teams. One of Tarleton State’s victories came over an FCS opponent, which is impressive but shouldn’t matter in this criteria.
Fans get too caught up in the weekly rankings, which provide a snapshot of the current status. But criteria isn’t applied until all games are completed because things change, sometimes creating angst within the affected programs. So deciding on No. 1 will be an interesting debate, but that’s not the only intriguing aspect of the seedings.
Traditionally, the teams are ranked 1 through 7, with the top team getting a bye and the others playing at the highest seeds, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5. But it’s not so simple this season.
The NCAA is looking to cut costs, especially at Division II, so while teams are still seeded by region, those programs at Nos. 5, 6 and 7 are essentially free agents and may be moved around the country to avoid plane trips in the first round. The NCAA has set 600 miles as the threshold for busing. In Super Region 4, there are teams in northern Minnesota and central Texas, well outside the busing guideline.
There could be some interchange between Super Region 3 and Super Region 4, especially when it comes to the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association. For example, Northwest Missouri State could be sent to Minnesota State for a first-round game, avoiding a flight to a university farther away from its own region.
With the Northern Sun is looking at possibly three teams in the playoffs, it’s also possible that Sioux Falls or Winona State could end up coming to Blakeslee for a rematch.
In the past, the NCAA has tried to avoid conference matchups in the first round, but decisions this season will likely be determined more by expenses than results.
As Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said a couple of weeks ago, if that’s the future of the seeding process, each conference might as well play a championship game before sending the winner on to the national playoffs.
Not a bad idea in the current cost-cutting process.
Once the NCAA starts to doctor the process of seeding and pairing the teams, some of the credibility is lost. NCAA press releases laud the change as good the fans, as well as families, who won’t have to fly or drive as far to watch their sons play football, but don’t be fooled. The NCAA doesn’t care about the fans or the players. This change is all about saving money by an organization that seems to have plenty of it.
So come Sunday evening, be prepared for any result. Either the folks at Tarleton State or Minnesota State will feel like they got screwed by the NCAA.
One of them will probably be right.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
