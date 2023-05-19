Next fall, when it comes down to debating which team deserves the No. 1 seed in the Section 2AAAAA football playoffs, there should be no argument.
Probably.
The 2023 high school football schedules have slowly been released on social media, and for Mankato West and Mankato East, there’s some new opponents coming up.
It appears that the district scheduling of the last few seasons has been replaced by section scheduling. In Section 2AAAAA, there are five teams this season: West, East, Chaska, Chanhassen and Waconia. New Prague was shipped to Section 1AAAAA so that both sections would have five teams.
So there’s four games that are set.
The other four games are ideally scheduled against other Class AAAAA opponents, and it appears that there’s been some attempt to match teams with similar histories of success.
West has games scheduled with Northfield, Andover, Owatonna and Rogers. You might remember Rogers, the team West defeated 14-10 in the state semifinals last November. The other three programs were .500 or better.
The Cougars will play St. Louis Park, Apple Valley, Rochester John Marshall and Austin, even though Austin has been moved down to Class AAAA next season. Those teams were less successful last season, giving the Cougars a chance to have some success to build some momentum.
There’s still going to be a Jug game between East and West in Week 7 at Blakeslee Stadium. Some traditions should never end.
It would make sense that postseason seeding would only be based on games against section opponents. In that case, there will no longer be the argument about whether West plays a tougher schedule than Chaska or Chanhassen. There can no longer be two unbeaten teams in the section after four games.
The problem that can arise is when three or more teams finish with the same record, so coaches’ vote or QRF might still be used as a tiebreaker.
It’s nice to see some new teams on the local football schedules, and section scheduling makes far more sense than districts.
Even though listening to the debate over the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAAA always brought a chuckle, it’s good that those things will now be decided on the field, by the coaches and players.
For now, it’s going to be fun to see how the Mankato schools do against Rogers, Andover or Apple Valley. This new schedule is just what you need to start getting excited for the fall.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
