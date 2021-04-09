Man, was it nice to watch a state-tournament basketball game again.
In person, with fans, at a great venue.
It was almost like old times, until the arena usher politely said to keep the mask up.
For a few days this week, the girls and boy basketball tournaments returned to Target Center with enough fans in the seats to provide a little postseason atmosphere inside the cavernous arena.
With players running up and down the court, swishing 3-pointers, making steals and blocking shots, the crowd celebrated each team’s success, applauding and screaming and jumping around.
And the players reciprocated, pointing toward their classmates, friends, families and community members who were there for support, maybe for the first time this season.
Even the woman from across the arena could be heard, clearly disagreeing with the official’s call.
A band would have been nice, but we’re all taking small steps so that we never have to deal with these pandemic restrictions again.
On Wednesday, when Waseca was playing a gritty team from Fergus Falls, there were probably a thousand fans on each side, spread out properly in the spacious grandstand.
There were no spectators or media allowed on the floor level, trying to keep the players as far away from possible virus exposure as possible.
The quarterfinal games didn’t have that “state” feel, played in high school gyms. This year, with the pandemic still hanging on, it was necessary to play at those venues, but the teams that advanced to the Target Center certainly had a more memorable experience.
Hopefully, when the state tournaments are held at Target Center next year, there can be some face-to-face interaction with coaches and players. It’s tough to find the emotion with a postgame phone call.
Hopefully, next year the photographers can get a little closer, capturing those emotional moments that win contests and end up in scrapbooks, proudly displayed on a table at the graduation open house.
Hopefully, next year the players can congratulate and console each other after the game, showing respect for a hard-fought battle. The postgame wave between teams still seems awkward and not enough to capture that final moment of sportsmanship.
Hopefully, next year fans can confidently drive to the arena on game day, confident that tickets will be available to watch these great athletes and exciting contests.
Hopefully, next year the nearby parking ramps will be just as empty as they were on Wednesday.
For the first time in an abnormal year, it seemed like normal again, watching state-tournament basketball. Even though the work table is a bit farther away from the court, you can still see the joy of players getting to play again.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
