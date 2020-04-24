It gets a little tougher to pick the best Minnesota State athletes of the last 10 years to wear numbers above 20 because some of the teams don’t have many uniforms in that range.
But ....
21: Cameron Kirksey just completed his final season with the men’s basketball program, finishing eighth in program history with 1,536 points and fourth with 146 blocked shots. Seemingly always plagued by foul trouble, his numbers could have been much higher if he’d stayed on the court.
Honorable mention: Kiana Nickel was a two-time all-region selection for the women’s soccer team, scoring 27 goals in her career.
22: This number could be retired, given how much Isaac Kolstad meant to Minnesota State, as a player and for what he’s done to come back from that tragic incident in which he suffered a traumatic brain injury. The Mankato East grad played in 38 games in three seasons with 182 tackles.
Honorable mention: Kolstad’s younger sister Rebekah took over the number when she payed with the women’s hockey team. Zach Monaghan and Lindsay Erickson were top players for the men’s basketball and softball teams, respectively, but their last name is Kolstad.
23: Nate Gunn had three straight 1,000-yard seasons as a running back, setting football team records for rushing yards (4,922) and touchdowns (65). His punishing style will be tough to match in future running backs.
Honorable mention: Teddy Blueger scored 108 points for the men’s hockey team, and he seems to have found a nice niche with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
24: Matt Odegaard was the baseball team’s Central Region Tournament Most Valuable Player in 2012. He played in 182 games, which ranks eighth in team history, and had 19 doubles in 2012.
25: Eriah Hayes had 96 points, with 52 goals, in his career. As a senior, he led the team with 12 power-play goals. He had a short stint with the San Jose Sharks of the NHL.
Honorable mention: Kevin Krieger scored 1,368 points, 16th best for men’s basketball. Jennie Noreen was a freshman reserve on the national championship women’s basketball team who had a nice career after that.
26: Todd Standish was the first Mavericks infielder to earn All-America honors, scoring 62 runs and starting all 59 games at shortstop in 2014.
Honorable mention: Luke Williams went 6 of 8 on field goals and set a football team record with 76 PATs last season.
27: Harvey Martin was the first player in the baseball team’s history to win two national awards for pitcher of the year, and he was a three-time All-American, leading the Mavericks to the national championship game.
28: Connor McCallum played in 205 games, starting 192 in his career with the baseball team. He ranks seventh in team history with 228 hits and ninth with 140 runs.
29: Though just a sophomore on the men’s hockey team, Dryden McKay has already established himself as one of the top college goaltenders. He just missed out on two national awards, and he’s only allowed 101 goals in 70 games.
Honorable mention: Jon Ludwig’s baseball career has been plagued by injury and the shutdown, but when he was right, he was very good.
30: Cade Johnson wore this number for two seasons before switching to No. 21 last season. But with any jersey, the safety is a ball-hawker, with seven interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.
It’s been fun looking back at that last 10 years of Minnesota State athletics, and remembering some of the great players who have worn the colors. Maybe I should try this again in 10 years.
