During an NFL training camp, it’s usually best for the professional football team if there isn’t much news.
Unless a Hall of Fame quarterback is coming to the team, having played many seasons for the local rival, the less drama there is during the preseason, the better things seem to go in the fall and winter.
The way the last couple of weeks have gone during this training camp for the Minnesota Vikings, it might not be a season to remember.
The preseason got off to a bad start when quarterback Kirk Cousins, and a couple of teammates, were sidelined by COVID. Cousins’ refusal to get vaccinated has already disrupted the team’s preparation, and it seems as though it certainly could again. If Cousins, or any of the other non-vaxxers, has to miss games because of coronavirus, the outrage will be real.
First round draft pick Christian Darrisaw has yet to fully participate in practice, still healing from a leg injury that dates back to his college days. If the Vikings didn’t know about the severity of this injury when he was drafted, or ignored medical advice, that’s not good.
Darrisaw was being counted on as a starter from Day 1, capable of manning the vital left tackle spot for many seasons and a key cog in the continued rebuild of the offensive line. Having not participated in on-field work yet, it’s hard to envision him having much of an impact, especially early in the season.
The offensive line, in general, is a work in progress. If the best players aren’t available, there is no progress.
It appears that receiver Justin Jefferson avoided a serious shoulder injury during the first week of camp, but it showed how little depth the team has at that position.
Speaking of depth, the reserves did nothing to instill confidence in that first preseason game. The starters all stood on the sidelines while the reserves were dominated by Denver, which used a mix of starters and reserves. Very few players did anything to improve their chances at making the team, while others certainly did not take advantage of the opportunity.
After the game, coach Mike Zimmer was disappointed and angry with the younger players. Starting to wonder if the veterans don’t just roll their eyes when the head coach has one of his tantrums.
Maybe, an improved performance in the second preseason game will erase some of the stench from the first one. Maybe, the starting defensive backs will be in better position, somewhere near the intended receiver. Maybe, the defensive line will cause havoc.
But through two weeks of training camp, there hasn’t been a lot of positive news coming out of team headquarters.
That’s not good, especially for a team that hopes to be in the playoffs. And coming off of a non-playoff season.
Preseason football is more worthless than spring-training baseball when it comes to using results to make predictions. But no news would be better than bad news.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
