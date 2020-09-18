The Big Ten is bringing back football. It looks like there’s a chance the Minnesota State High School League will reverse its decision and allow fall seasons for football and volleyball.
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference? What say you?
There’s been plenty of discussion about the viability of college and high-school football during this COVID-19 pandemic. To play or not to play has been a pretty hot topic, often leading to passionate, sometimes vulgar, debate on social media.
But it appears that the “play” crowd is steering the discussion.
It was just a month ago that the Big Ten decided not to play fall sports in the fall. It doesn’t appear that anything has changed with the pandemic, except that the conference has agreed to pick up the cost of testing, but come mid-October, there will be football games played at Big Ten campuses, and most importantly, on the Big Ten Network.
Come Monday, the MSHSL will discuss the possibility of bringing back football and volleyball this fall, perhaps as early as three weeks, for a shortened season.
Again, not much of the health information has changed since the Aug. 4 decision to postpone these seasons, and a lot is riding on the statewide survey to see how many districts are interested in taking on the risks of playing football and volleyball this fall.
So, should the Northern Sun join the fall sports party and reverse its decision to postpone all athletic competition until the calendar flips to 2021?
Despite some enthusiasm, it’s unlikely you’ll see any Mavericks athletic teams in action for at least three months.
Division II athletic programs still have the same challenges as they did in mid-August, when the Northern Sun suspended its athletic programs. The cost of testing and uncertainty of safety protocols remain issues, and there is no Division I money to help solve those problems.
There are those who believe that athletes are safer at college, somewhat isolated with their teammates, than they are at home, more exposed to potential community spread of the coronavirus. That may be true, but competition between two programs from different states brings another level of risk, with an unknown outcome with always-changing data.
By the end of October, it seems like you’ll be able to watch Big Ten football on TV. You might even have the opportunity to be one of the 250 people who attend a local high-school game.
But there doesn’t appear to be any momentum to have the Northern Sun reverse its decision to postpone fall sports. It’s a tough choice to play or not play, and we’ll see which plan ends up with the best result.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or onTwitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.