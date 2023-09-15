We’re just two games into the college football season, and only four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams remain undefeated.
It’s not surprising, given the matchups, but when it comes to making the NCAA playoffs, every game matters and you don’t want to fall behind.
So far, Minnesota State, Bemidji State, Minnesota Duluth and Augustana have won both games. The Mavericks have the best win of the bunch, having methodically taken down Wayne State 31-14 last week at Blakeslee Stadium. Wayne State was a playoff team last season and seemed like a top-25 team this season but already has a blemish.
Bemidji State, another team in the top 10 of both national polls, defeated Northern State at home and won at Southwest Minnesota State. Neither victory was impressive, but all that really matters is the outcome.
Augustana and Minnesota Duluth both won a nonconference game, which will be important for the Northern Sun’s power ranking when it comes to determining strength of schedule for regional positions.
Augustana also defeated Mary, and Minnesota Duluth took down Northern State, which again isn’t impressive but necessary.
This week, those four should stay undefeated. Bemidji State has the toughest task with a home game against Winona State. Minnesota State plays at Minot State, Minnesota Duluth hosts Sioux Falls, and Augustana plays at Concordia-St. Paul. Anything other than a victory for the unbeaten teams would be a major upset.
Week 4 also presents very little threat for the undefeated teams.
The Mavericks rank second in the Northern Sun in scoring at 42.5 points per game, leaning heavily on the rushing attack that has averaged 345.5 yards per game and 7.0 yards per carry while scoring eight touchdowns.
Shen Butler-Lawson is the top rusher in the conference with 378 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per carry behind a veteran, physical offensive line.
Again, not news. The Mavericks are built to run the football, and that’s what they like to do.
The Mavericks’ defense has been better than expected, allowing just 298.5 yards of offense, including 110.5 yards rushing.
The Mavericks bottled up Wayne State quarterback Nick Bohn last weekend, which isn’t easy to do, and stuffed him on a key fourth-and-goal play with the game still in doubt in the fourth quarter.
Two games isn’t much of a sample size. The teams that are still undefeated were expected to be the cream of the Northern Sun. Things get much more interesting when those teams start playing against each other.
The Northern Sun, as is most conferences, is top-heavy again, even though the schedule has changed slightly with Upper Iowa fleeing. Last year, four conference teams made it to the NCAA playoffs, and that seems possible again this season.
The four teams at 2-0 have the early advantage in that race.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
