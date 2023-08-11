Second? Really?
So the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football coaches believe that Minnesota State is the second best team in the league.
Is that respect for a program that’s been at the top of the conference for most of the last 15 seasons? Or disrespect to a team that advanced to the region semifinals last season, nearly winning at Colorado School of Mines, which eventually played in the national championship game?
The beauty of college football is that it doesn’t matter who the coaches, or national pollsters, think is the best team in the first week of August.
After 11 regular-season games, we’ll get a better idea of who was right and who was wrong.
The Mavericks should have been slotted at No. 1 in the Northern Sun preseason poll. When quarterback Hayden Ekern was healthy last season, Minnesota State was the best team in the conference.
If Ekern misses any time, the Mavericks are in trouble, but you can say the same thing about any team that might lose its starting quarterback.
The offensive line is big, experienced and deep, Shen Butler-Lawson was an All-America-type running back in the second half of last season, and the tight end group is big and athletic, which should boost the rushing and passing game.
If a couple receivers emerge, the offense should be quite good. The Mavericks might need to score a few more points early in the season until a less-experienced defense grows up a bit.
The defense has a lot of new faces, even a new coordinator, and will need to be opportunistic against some high-powered offenses. The strength seems to be in the secondary, which is rare.
The Northern Sun no longer has divisions, which didn’t work that well given the domination of the South. All games count equally this season, and the Mavericks have all the top teams in the league — Bemidji State, Wayne State, Minnesota Duluth, Augustana and Winona State — on the schedule.
Wayne State and Minnesota Duluth are the only teams in the group that have to come to Blakeslee Stadium, which despite all odds is still standing.
The Northern Sun also has one nonconference weekend for the first time since Minnesota State joined the league in 2008. It will be fun to see a new opponent in Western Oregon on Oct. 14.
The national polls will start to come out as early as next week. It wouldn’t be a shock if Minnesota State is the highest-rated team from the Northern Sun.
Of course, at the Mavericks’ practices this week, the talk was that nobody cares about polls. But you know that it’s being talked about in the locker room; coaches love the kind of “disrespect.”
The Northern Sun coaches obviously don’t see things clearly, putting the bull’s-eye on Bemidji State.
But whom do you trust? Somebody who coaches in these games, maybe for several seasons?
Or a veteran sportswriter with a foggy memory, questionable judgment and no investment in the final outcome?
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
