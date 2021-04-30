Do you really feel like the Minnesota Vikings are just a couple of savvy draft picks away from competing for a Super Bowl?
Or do you think the window of opportunity has closed, and rebuilding this team, perhaps from the top on down, is the right way to go?
It’s a tough call, but the answer should dictate what the Vikings do in the annual dispersal of college talent.
On Thursday, the Vikings predictably used their first-round pick, No. 14, to trade back to No. 23 with a couple more third-rounders, leaving fans grasping for something to cheer. General manager Rick Spielman is cruel that way, accumulating oodles of low-round players who may never play a meaningful role.
The Vikings seem to have gotten a useful player at No. 23 in tackle Christian Darrisaw from Virginia Tech. It’s certainly an appropriate position, given how much better quarterback Kirk Cousins plays when he’s not getting smoked by defensive players.
This player grab will continue with six more rounds spread over Friday and Saturday. There will be undrafted free agents after that.
But none will likely have the impact of the No. 1 pick, at least next season.
The Vikings have many needs, from offensive line to pass rusher to secondary. If the Vikings can package some of these late-round picks to get into the second round, that would seem like a victory.
They have addressed a few issues in free agency, but it just doesn’t feel like enough. And NFL teams don’t often let really good players leave in free agency.
Cornerback Patrick Peterson would have been a whole lot more intriguing a few years ago, and there’s a good chance you complained about Mackensie Alexander the first time he wore purple. Gotta be honest; hadn’t heard of safety Xavier Woods until he signed with the Vikings. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and linebacker Nick Vigil seem like moves to build depth, which may or may not be important next season.
The trade for Mason Cole might work out, if only because the bar has been set pretty low for offensive linemen in this organization.
Over the next two days, the Vikings will add an offensive lineman, receiver and linebacker. The Vikings have plenty of Day 3 picks to move around as they see fit.
The good news is that there are players who could be the future foundation of a Super Bowl team. The bad news is that it seems like that opportunity for the current team is closing quickly, if not shut completely.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
