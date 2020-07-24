About now, Jack Foster thought he’d be packing up his gear and heading East, getting ready for the beginning of school and football practice at Brown University.
But if we’ve learned anything over the last four months, you need to be flexible and patient, and you can only control what you can control.
“Unfortunately, the football season is done for the fall,” Foster said. “There’s some talk about a spring season so I’m hopeful. But for now, freshmen can’t be in the facilities or at practice until January, which is unfortunate.”
Foster, the former quarterback at Mankato West, signed with Brown in December, drawn by the lure of playing Division I football and getting an Ivy League education in business or engineering.
He attended camp at the Providence, Rhode Island, campus last summer and made his official visit during the winter. He was ready for college football when the coronavirus changed nearly everyone’s plans.
A couple of weeks ago, the Ivy League announced it was cancelling all fall sports and considering pushing a shortened season into the spring.
Foster said that, to reduce the number of students on campus during the fall, freshmen won’t report and start their first semester until early January. The second semester will run until early July.
“It’s disappointing, but I feel like they’ve made the right decision,” he said. “I have complete faith that they’ll continue to do the right thing.”
Foster was the Scarlets’ starting quarterback for three years and a two-time team captain. In his career, he accounted for 109 touchdowns — 76 passing and 33 rushing. He passed for 5,768 yards and rushed for 1,534 yards for 7,302 total.
He was also an all-state and academic all-state selection and played in the Minnesota Football Coaches Association All-Star Game. He received the Big Southeast District offensive player of the year award in 2018 and 2019.
During last summer’s camp at Brown, Foster was switched to tight end, which will likely be his position going forward. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, he’s well-suited to that position and runs well enough to be involved in the passing game.
“I had a lot of fun playing tight end,” he said.
He’s been studying the Brown playbook and following the team’s workout schedule, wanting to be ready whenever he returns to the football field.
He recently participated in a Zoom meeting with other freshmen, all frustrated by the sudden change to their careers. Foster said that even if there is no season in the spring, freshmen will get four years of eligibility.
“I’d love to be out there, practicing and getting to know my teammates,” he said. “The coaches are great; that’s a big reason I chose Brown. Everyone’s excited to get back playing football, but we have to be patient and I’m OK with that.”
