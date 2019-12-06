What a weekend coming up at Minnesota State and the community.
There’s NCAA women’s soccer matches, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opener for men’s and women’s basketball on campus on Friday. Saturday starts with a track & field meet, but there’s also an NCAA playoff football game, as well as more men’s and women’s basketball.
Downtown, there is men’s hockey both Friday and Saturday.
Come Sunday, the weekend wraps up with another NCAA soccer match, this time to narrow the Division II field down to four. The Mavericks have to win Friday to extend the season to Sunday.
So many events, so little time.
But here’s a plan in which you can see some of the best Division II athletics and the No. 1-rated men’s hockey team in a 50-hour window.
Have a nice lunch on Friday and get ready for the first events at the new sports bubble. The game times have changed: Grand Valley State vs. Indianapolis at 3 p.m., followed by Minnesota State vs. Central Missouri at 6 p.m.
It will cost you $8 for a ticket to see the best in Division II women’s soccer and take a look at that great big bubble.
You’ll have to make a decision, but if you watch most the soccer match, you can get to Bresnan Arena for the end of the women’s basketball game against Southwest Minnesota State. You can sit in the indoor comfort and watch the men’s game that follows.
Cost is $10 for adults.
If you want to leave early, you can run downtown to catch the end of the men’s hockey game against Lake Superior State.
Cost is $16.
By 10 p.m., you’ve had a great day of sports viewing, and you’ve spent $34 on tickets.
But you’re just getting started. Saturday will be another outstanding day for fans of Minnesota State.
After breakfast, you can take a look at the always-successful Minnesota State track and field teams at the annual Chuck Petersen Invitational at Myers Field House. The field events begin at 11 a.m., and there is no charge to witness some athletes who will surely be competing for national championships in a couple months.
At noon, you can head over to Blakeslee Stadium. For $10, you can watch two of the last eight teams still alive in the Division II playoffs. The weather looks OK, for early December, and the Mavericks are just two wins away from competing for a national championship. However, Texas A&M Commerce is the team that ended Minnesota State’s 2017 season so this is another formidable challenge.
The women’s basketball team hosts nationally ranked Sioux Falls at 3:30 p.m. so this will be a good test of the Mavericks’ improvement, and you’ll probably need to warm up. The men’s game follows at 5:30 p.m., so another $10 gets you two pretty good games.
By the time the men’s basketball game ends, the men’s hockey game will be about halfway done. Maybe you can slip in for the final period without paying, but it might take another $16 to see what the Mavericks can do in the third period.
So there’s another $36, and you’ve certainly have been entertained, even though you might need to sleep in Sunday.
If Minnesota State’s women’s soccer team wins on Friday, they’ll play again Sunday, though the time and site have not yet been set. For another $8, you can see a match that will send the winner onto the final four. It’s a great way to end a busy weekend.
So, it would cost $78, and a knack for time management, for an adult to witness at least part of 10 quality events hosted by Minnesota State this weekend.
You’ll spend far more than that on less-entertaining endeavors throughout the season.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.