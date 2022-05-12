It's only been a few months since Waseca football coach Brad Wendland was collapsed on the sidelines, desperately in need of medical help as he was hit by sudden cardiac arrest.
In the future, there will be a portable automated external defibrillator on the Waseca sidelines, courtesy of a family from Plainview. On Wednesday, the Miller family, who lost 16-year-old Aiden in 2019 to sudden cardiac arrest, donated the AED to Waseca in hopes of avoiding another tragedy.
Waseca now has three AEDs: one at the on-campus outdoor facilities, one in the training room at the high school and a third at the baseball field across town.
"Every season, coaches have to have an emergency plan in place," Wendland said. "At the beginning of a season, everything is so hectic and you're so busy, and I would fill it out but not give it much effort and go through the motions. There are coaches who have done a great job with an emergency plan, but I'm taking it more seriously and we certainly have an increased awareness."
Wendland said he remembers hearing about the Millers' tragedy back in 2019, but he didn't know many people in the Plainview area. After his heart incident last fall, he received an article and contact information from a mutual friend about the Miller family.
Wendland tried to meet the Millers at a track meet this spring, but it didn't work out. Wendland then received a message that the Millers would be donating the AED. It's the ninth AED the Millers have donated to high schools in southeastern Minnesota.
"They're an incredible family," Wendland said. "And Aiden's story is almost exactly the same as mine."
Wendland isn't one to seek the spotlight. As a coach and teacher, he'd rather talk about the athletes and students, pointing out their accomplishments.
But when it comes to lifesaving equipment and the need for emergency preparedness, he'll gladly talk.
Sudden cardiac death is the most common medical cause of death in athletes, with an incidence of approximately 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 300,000 athletes per year, according to the most recent estimates.
The chance of surviving sudden cardiac arrest away from a medical facility is slim, but portable AEDs at the site increase those chances greatly. If an AED can be used within the first three minutes, it is most effective.
But it usually takes far more time than that to diagnose the situation and call the paramedics. The success rate if the defibrillation occurs in the first three minutes is 74%; it drops to 49% after three minutes.
Wendland got lucky. He believes his heart had stopped for 4 to 5 minutes, and St. Peter, that night's opponent, had a portable defibrillator. There were professional trainers at the game, and there was some help from the crowd. The outcome was far better than it could have been.
The monitor implanted in his chest went off one day during class, putting him in the hospital for a couple of days before having surgery in mid-March to fix a rare condition involving a heart valve. Other than that, the effects he's had have been mild.
Now, with portable defibrillators at all the athletic venues in Waseca, the chances of a positive outcome have been greatly increased.
"Every minute that goes by, the chance of recovery is less," he said. "If somebody didn't have an AED that night, I don't think I'm here talking about it right now."
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier
