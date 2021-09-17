It’s only been two weeks — two glorious weeks — and already there are interesting, and exciting, trends developing in the local high school football scene.
So far, COVID hasn’t been a disruption, and the focus is on the field, not in a clinic.
Mankato West certainly hasn’t played the toughest teams on the schedule, but if there were any concerns that the Scarlets would take Rochester John Marshall and New Prague lightly, no chance.
The 61-0 and 42-7 victories have had some predictable events: Mekhi Collins is a good receiver, quarterback Zander Dittbenner runs an explosive offense, and the veteran offensive line is taking care of business.
But the defense has yielded next to nothing.
Friday’s game against Owatonna should be a better test, though the Huskies have struggled in the first two games.
Mankato East quarterback Jacob Eggert looks like a third-year starter, calmly running the offense and making something good happen when things break down. He keeps his eyes downfield as he scrambles, and the East receivers have made some nice catches.
As the season goes along, the Cougars will be a dangerous team to play because of Eggert’s experience and ability.
And the Jug game is just a month away. That’s always one of the best nights of the football season.
St. Clair/Loyola is 2-0, with some tough games coming up. The Spartans face Mayer Lutheran this week and Blooming Prairie in three weeks. The Spartans have a better passing game this season to go along with a strong rushing attack.
Waseca is 2-0, an amazing start to the season considering the head coach’s near-death experience on the sideline. Brad Wendland seems to be healing fine, and he’s been able to remain in contact with the players.
What was nearly a tragedy of unimaginable proportions has turned into a story of inspiration as Wendland urges everyone to have proper training and lifesaving equipment available.
The Bluejays have a lot of new faces in the starting lineup, and the events of two weeks ago sure can bring a team together and grow up fast.
One negative for this season is the lack of game officials for all of the games.
Friday nights aren’t nearly as busy, given that several games have been scheduled on Thursdays or Saturday to ensure that enough officials are available. Nearly all of the sports will be affected at some point.
It’s a problem that’s going to continue into the winter and spring seasons. Officials are getting older and less interested in working every night of the week.
The football season has just begun, and soon, it will be over. But there have already been plenty of highlights, with more certainly to come.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
