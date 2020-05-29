By July, we might be able to watch professional sports.
Baseball, basketball, hockey ... it seems as though each sport wants to resume play this summer, though it feels like baseball players and management are digging in so that if the season is canceled, it will be easy to blame the other side.
But is it worth resuming those seasons if no fans can get into the arenas or ballparks?
NASCAR has taken the lead is resuming its season, and the auto-racing organization has been successful, competing in front of empty grandstands. However, in that sport, fans, boisterous as they may be, have less effect on the outcome of auto races than other professional competitions.
It’s going to be nice to have the option of watching baseball, basketball, hockey and football on TV in the next couple of months, but it won’t be long before fans will want to be in the seats. Those professional games are going to seem more like practices without fans.
The Mankato MoonDogs provide a nice ballpark experience for those who don’t want to drive to the nearest professional stadium, but Franklin Rogers remains silent, despite a plan that takes into account the social distancing guidelines and other safety protocols.
Other states have shown a more aggressive approach to take a chance on opening Northwoods League baseball games, and it will be a great step and learning experience for letting people attend other events, professional or college.
It’s clear that we’re a long way off from having fans packed into arenas, stadiums and ballparks, enjoying the sports product, but without crowd noise adding to the atmosphere, it’s going to be stale.
Despite the rhetoric, these professional leagues aren’t trying to resume their seasons to please fans. Without games, the leagues don’t receive the huge media revenue. If any athlete, coach or owner says otherwise in the next few months, please disregard.
As society continues to reopen, we need to add the entertainment options, and outdoor sports are a great first step, given it’s easier to space the patrons and conduct the games safely.
Again, there’s never going to be a 0% chance that some illness won’t be passed through the crowd at a sports event. Precautions need to be in place, and patrons need to show good judgement.
It will be nice to watch professional sports again on TV. Admittedly, there’s been more NASCAR on the home TV than at any other time in the last 57 years.
But until we can attend games in person, sit in the stadium and gorge of ballpark food and drink, the return of sporting events will be less than satisfying.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
