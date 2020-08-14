Didn’t you think, back in March when the COVID-19 pandemic was becoming a real thing, that we would be back to “normal” by now?
It was sad and frustrating that the winter tournaments and spring seasons were cancelled, but surely by fall, professional, college and high school sports would return in a familiar fashion.
Right?
Even though professional sports have begun in some unusual circumstances, college sports and some high-school activities have yet to come back, giving young athletes an opportunity to pursue their passions.
Probably should have seen this coming early in the summer, when it took a while for professional sports to figure out some way to host competitions. Those leagues have the money to throw at the pandemic, with testing and quarantines, but it still was tough. The most successful leagues have congregated in “bubbles,” keeping the outside world and the virus away while games are played in stale atmospheres.
That’s not realistic for colleges and high schools, who don’t have the resources to create a virus-free environment.
All summer, officials discussed and debated ways to hold athletic competitions in a pandemic, and it seemed like we were getting close to some solutions. Colleges were opening their workout facilities to athletes, with mixed results, and youth players competed in softball, baseball and basketball events, with little disruption from the virus.
In the last couple of weeks, it’s become apparent that we’re not much further along this path than we were in March. Big-time college conferences couldn’t justify putting their athletes in harm’s way this fall, despite the massive budget deficits it will create.
If the Big Ten and PAC-12 can’t justify fall sports, financially or for health reasons, what choice would a Division II conference such as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference really have?
The Northern Sun has decided that there will be no events in the fall, with nothing starting until Dec. 31, at the earliest.
High schools seem to have a reasonable plan to return to sports, starting Monday with boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and girls tennis. These sports are either played outdoors, a key consideration, or are played individually, with little contact between athletes.
There will be four shorter seasons instead of three longer ones, with limits on contests. It has a chance to work, but it will only take a few positive coronavirus tests to shut everything down again.
It’s now time to have concern for winter sports, which have now been pushed back to January. It would seem like everything has to go well this fall for the winter sports to have a chance.
There’s no sense in looking back or placing blame. The bottom line is that this coronavirus is worse than almost everyone believed and it wasn’t taken seriously enough. It seems like every time we take a positive step on containing the virus, something happens to create more concern.
And we’re stuck in a similar spot as we were in March, frustrated by the present and uncertain about the future.
It would be nice to be optimistic, but this pandemic hasn’t allowed anyone to get complacent. Really didn’t think we’d still be in the same position we were in March.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.