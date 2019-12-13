It’s been a tumultuous week in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, more so in St. Cloud and Crookston with the announcement of the college football programs being dropped.
There are many coaches and athletes that were blindsided by the news Tuesday, forcing them to seek employment or playing opportunities elsewhere if they want to continue in their favorite sport.
But while the Northern Sun scrambles to prepare for one season as a 14-team league, then looks ahead to the future as a 13-team conference once Augustana leaves, this should be a time for every program to pause and assess its future, mindful of worst-case scenarios while trying to elevate its position within the university and the sport.
St. Cloud State, which also lopped off men’s and women’s golf and added men’s soccer, and Minnesota Crookston had to make some tough financial decisions, and the easiest of those was to eliminate football, which not only saves some money but makes it easier to balance the men’s and women’s athletic opportunities under Title IX guidelines.
Certainly, the St. Cloud State football program had suffered for the last few years as its funding dwindled, and Minnesota Crookston has never been competitive in the new Northern Sun. But their absence will be felt, while providing a warning sign to other programs who were feeling bullet-proof before this week.
If it can happen at St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Crookston, it can happen anywhere.
On Tuesday, athletic director Kevin Buisman was asked if there were any plans to eliminate football at Minnesota State, and he answered, “No.” But he also acknowledged that it doesn’t take much of an economic downturn to wreak havoc on a university budget, and football is an expensive sport to sponsor. Minnesota State seems to have a stable enrollment, a handle on the budget and no interest in hindering a very successful program that is only two wins away from a national championship.
But 10 years ago, did anyone think that St. Cloud State would eliminate the football program?
The Northern Sun, which changed its bylaws recently to allow universities to remain conference members without offering football, has to figure out another twist in the schedule.
Next season, there will be two seven-team divisions for football, with a schedule that includes six in-division games and five games against the other division. There is no concrete plan for which of the South teams will be moved to the North or how it will determine which five of the non-division teams will show up on the schedule.
It would be nice if one of the stronger programs in the South would be shifted to the North Division for balance, but it’s probably just a one-year fix. After Augustana leaves, the conference will be reduced to 13 programs, and a schedule likely will need to include nonconference games to account for the imbalance.
It’s hard to blame St. Cloud State or Minnesota Crookston for their recent actions. Perhaps, the way the announcement was handled could have been more humane, but the end result was going to be a controversial and unpopular decision.
Now that those programs have shown a road map to life without football, it’s inevitable that others will follow. Maybe it will hit close to home again. Maybe not.
But we haven’t seen the last of universities that are willing to sacrifice their football programs for budget and gender-equity stability.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.