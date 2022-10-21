The high-school football season goes by so fast.
You just get into a rhythm — although that’s been tougher with the shortage of officials forcing teams to play on unusual nights or odd times — and it’s the end of the regular season, when checking the QRF rankings becomes far more important than state polls.
It’s been a great regular season, as it always is.
If you expected Mankato West to take a step backward after losing almost every starter from last season’s state championship team, you were wrong. The most important games of the season remain, but the inexperienced Scarlets have answered every regular-season challenge and look ready for another extended postseason.
The QRF wasn’t kind to the Scarlets, who actually finished behind Chanhassen in the section rankings, but an adjustment pushed West to the No. 1 seed. And the Scarlets don’t lose too often at Todnem Field.
The West offense is diverse and explosive, the defense is fast and aggressive, and it’s going to take a special group of offensive and defensive linemen to win the line of scrimmage against the Scarlets.
Waseca took a loss at home to Marshall back in Week 2 but has been impressive in the other games, averaging 39.8 points, which is fourth best in Class AAA. The Bluejays run hard, block hard and tackle hard, and they’ll be a tough opponent for any team in the postseason.
Waseca will likely get a rematch with Fairmont or Luverne if it can make it to the section championship game.
Section 2AA is one of the most interesting sections in Minnesota.
St. Clair/Loyola is undefeated and coming off a big win over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop. The Spartans have improved nearly every game and seem to be peaking at the right time.
Blue Earth Area and Maple River are tied at 6-2, with Blue Earth Area getting the No. 2 seed based on a last-second win at Maple River, the defending section champion. It would not be surprising at all if one of those teams ends up winning the section.
And don’t sleep on Blooming Prairie, the No. 4 seed at 5-3. The Blossoms gave St. Clair/Loyola all it could handle on Sept. 30, and that young, explosive team could be dangerous in a one-and-done format.
The Spartans didn’t play Blue Earth Area or Maple River during the regular season, which means you can only speculate how they would match up against those traditional section powers.
Other teams will emerge during this playoff time, surprising a higher seed and advancing farther than their regular-season accomplishments suggest, but that’s what makes the high-school postseason fun, in any sport.
Been a great regular season for high school football, and there’s no reason to expect the fun to end until late November.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
