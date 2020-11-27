It was fun while it lasted.
Even though the fall sports season wasn’t as busy as usual, it was still a welcome distraction from the COVID-19 pandemic. The world is a much better place with high-school athletics.
The sudden end to the football and volleyball seasons was sad, but predictable. The shock was muted a little bit for those teams that could play in a postseason game.
When the soccer, cross country, swimming and tennis seasons ended last month, it was expected, even though the seasons were too short, as well.
Without press box accommodations, it was the coldest football season in memory, even though we were lucky enough to avoid winter weather in late November. There will still be memories of Mankato West continuing its grip on the Jug, Mankato East winning a playoff game and the St. Clair/Loyola defense smothering another opponent.
You’d be hard pressed to find another football game that had so many highs and lows for each team as the West victory over Chaska in the playoff finale.
There will be memories of watching East’s Andrew Johnson running cross country races, never really pushed by an opponent. He continually improved his times, all self-motivated, and became the first Mankato runner to win the Big Nine Conference and section championships, both by big margins.
It was impressive to watch the local girls swimming and diving teams, probably hindered as much by the pandemic as any of the sports. These teams had to compete by themselves in one pool against an opponent in another pool. Yet records were broken. It’s likely those times would have been even better had there been a rival swimming in the next lane.
You could have as much fun watching the Loyola volleyball team win its only match as you could the East volleyball team end a long losing streak against West. Drama is drama.
So now we wait for the virus to runs its course, hopefully hurried along by following the safety protocols and vaccines. It seems unlikely that we’ll see any high-school athletics before Jan. 1, but as we found out this fall, shorter seasons are better than no seasons at all.
Colleges are finding out that it’s not easy to continue seasons, and you can’t bully this virus.
If we have to go another month without watching any high-school sports, let’s savor what we just saw: athletes dealing with adversity and overcoming it. One of the great lessons learned during this pandemic, often reminded to us by teenagers, is to appreciate what you have, when you have it. Nothing is guaranteed, and those opportunities can be gone in a minute.
Let’s choose to remember the great accomplishments by these athletes, coaches and administrators, who brought us great distraction in a time when it has been painful to stay connected to other world events.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
