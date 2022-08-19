It’s been a short summer and a tough summer.
With plenty of personal turmoil, there hasn’t been as much time to enjoy summer’s usual pursuits, and, frankly, some of those distractions just haven’t been as much fun the last few months.
For this summer, vacation has been limited to a mid-afternoon nap, quick round of golf or an eight-hour car ride.
So this autumn, more than ever, there’s a lot of anticipation for high school sporting events. These games no longer mark the end of summer; it’s the beginning of a normal schedule, highlighted by plenty of time (hopefully) spent at the local fields and gyms.
There’s no better place to be on a Friday night than a high-school football stadium, with the community sporting team colors and the band producing a great atmosphere.
If that game happens to be under the lights at Blakeslee Stadium, with Mankato East and Mankato West competing for the Jug and the student sections coming up with clever gimmicks, it’s even better. (Just remember to get there early so you don’t get stuck in those long ticket lines. Again.)
It’s equally as fun to watch high-schoolers run or swim, play soccer, tennis or volleyball. When you get a group of kids, sometimes different ages and from different friend circles, pulling together for a common achievement, it’s inspiring and satisfying to watch.
When the rest of the school embraces that journey ... those are the memories you retain, even after 40-some years.
There’s something so simple and pure about high-school athletics. The coaches and athletes aren’t perfect, but their motives usually are. The will to win is there, even if the results don’t go that way. Handling success, and failure, is an important life lesson.
You see true effort and passion, with most kids understanding that this is their only, or last, chance to play these games and compete with friends.
For the lucky few, the games will end with victories and seasons will produce championships. For many others, high-school athletics is the chance to set a goal and achieve it, overcoming challenges and working through adversity.
The range of emotions of athletes you see competing in front of family, friends and classmates is an experience you simply can’t find anywhere else.
The benefit of teamwork is something that will serve these athletes well, long after graduation.
It’s been a tough summer, but some of those values learned through high-school athletics have helped to ease the struggles and start the healing process.
More than ever, some high-school games will be very therapeutic. The autumn is going to be much more fun, and high-school athletics is going to be a key component of that.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.