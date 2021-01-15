Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Blizzard conditions with heavy snow and gusty winds this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High 36F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.