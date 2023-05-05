Years ago, Tennessee claimed it was “Wide Receiver U” because of its pipeline of pass catchers to the NFL.
Since then, other universities have made that claim, bolstered by prolific passing games.
But is it time to include Minnesota State in the conversation? At least in Division II?
On Sunday, former Minnesota State receiver Jalen Sample agreed to a free-agent deal with the Washington Commanders, meaning that come September, it’s possible that there will be three former Mavericks catching passes on Sundays.
Not bad for a program that just 20 years ago ran the option. And it was not a run-pass option. The longest pass in some games was 5 yards, and it was backward to a running back after faking the fullback dive into the line.
Jalen Sample is the latest Minnesota State receiver to get a chance at professional football. He was contacted by Washington shortly after the draft ended on Sunday, turning down offers from Minnesota and Green Bay because he felt there was a better opportunity with the Commanders.
The Mavericks’ wide receiver history goes back to 1972, when Greg Kapitan signed as a free agent with the Vikings. In 1984, David Robb went to training camp with the Packers.
Tywan Mitchell kind of sparked the recent run for the Mavericks. He was a receiver at Minnesota State, but he transitioned to tight end as a pro, spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
As the Mavericks’ offense continued to evolve, receiver became more than just a blocker. In 2013, Adam Thielen gave Minnesota State a big boost of publicity when he signed as a free agent with the Vikings, starting a highly successful 10-season career with the home state team.
He’s now with Carolina, but his story of coming to Minnesota State on a $500 scholarship and persevering through free-agent tryouts to become a two-time Pro Bowl receiver is already a state treasure.
His path may have helped Shane Zylstra, who transitioned to tight end after he was signed as a free agent by the Vikings in 2021. He didn’t survive his first training camp in Minnesota, but Detroit signed him shortly after he was waived.
Zylstra played in one game — against the Vikings — as a rookie, but he got more of a chance last season, playing in 13 games and making 11 catches for 60 yards and four touchdowns. Like Thielen, Zylstra has made the most of every opportunity he’s received.
Will Sample follow in the footsteps of his former teammate? It’s getting hard to bet against Minnesota State receivers.
Thielen was a bit undersized but fast and precise. Zylstra, the most prolific receiver in Minnesota State history, was bigger and stronger.
Sample is somewhere in between. At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, he’s more long and lean, fast enough but more graceful. He showed a lot of toughness and strong hands early last season before he suffered a foot injury and missed the final three months.
These three receivers are proof that if you’re good enough, NFL scouts will find you. That certainly has to help coach Todd Hoffner and his staff when recruiting top pass-catching talent.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
