By this time next week, the Minnesota State football team will be 1-0.
Or 0-1.
It’s a big difference, maybe a little more so than the typical season opener.
The team is certainly sick of being reminded that things didn’t go well last season. There’s really only one way to put that in the past.
Win, and folks start to forget about 6-5, figuring that last season was a fluke. Lose, and folks start to wonder if the program is losing its edge as a conference, regional and national contender.
Everything starts Thursday night at Bemidji State, considered one of the best teams in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Ironically, the Mavericks defeated Bemidji State last season at Blakeslee Stadium before things fell apart over the final two months. That victory might make it tougher to win this season against the Beavers, who are sure to be highly motivated.
Bemidji State is now the team that’s ranked in national polls. The Mavericks are on the outside, needing a tough victory or two to convince voters that last season is in the past.
There are more than a few questions surrounding this season’s Mavericks.
The Mavericks have to find answers at quarterback, where the play was too inconsistent last season, and offensive line, where the Mavericks are used to dominating but struggled to open running lanes and protect the quarterback.
The defense was far too porous, allowing 22.3 points per game. The better teams had some big games throwing the football, and others had no trouble pushing the ball ahead on the ground.
Opponents converted more than 30% of their third-down plays and the Mavericks produced only 18 turnovers, which means the defense didn’t get off the field when it had the chance.
The coaching staff has had some shakeup, with a new offensive coordinator for the third straight season.
As coach Todd Hoffner has said many times this offseason, the coaches have to coach better and players have to play better.
The Mavericks need to be ready; there is no warm up to the season.
The Week 2 opponent is Minnesota Duluth at Blakeslee Stadium, where the Mavericks were unusually vulnerable last season. Then the Mavericks play at Northern State, which seems like a program on the rise.
The tough three-week stretch offers no room for error, which can be highly motivating. Or it could sink a season before it gets started.
Go 1-0, and that will be a pretty happy bus ride home next week. Go 0-1, and there’s certain to be some doubt.
A victory is not a guarantee of future success, nor is a loss.
But it’s a big difference for a program that could use a little spark.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.