It’s hard to believe that it’s already the midway point of the high school basketball season.
There have already been some great games, with individuals stepping up to show their skills.
There have been too many cancellations due to weather, and rescheduling is messy, but hopefully, the best, and most intense, games are yet to come in the next two months.
The Mankato East boys made a strong statement this week, pulling away in the second half to defeat Mankato West 77-61. The Cougars are the defending Section 2AAA champions and seem set up pretty well to be the top seed again come March.
The Cougars, Worthington and New Ulm each have two losses. New Ulm plays at Worthington on Friday, while East doesn’t play either team in the regular season.
The South Subsection of Section 2AA is also loaded. Maple River and Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial each have one loss, pending the outcome of Thursday’s Jug game, and Blue Earth Area and Waseca both have two losses heading into Friday’s game at Blue Earth.
The Mankato Loyola boys look like the team to beat in Section 2A. The Crusaders have lost two straight, but the schedule eases up a bit for the next couple of weeks. Rematches with St. Clair and LCWM highlight the final month of the regular season.
In girls basketball, Jordan is off to a quick start in Section 2AAA, with East, New Ulm and St. Peter in contention. East plays at St. Peter on Feb. 23.
LCWM is the defending Section 2AA champion, but repeating in the South Subsection will be no easy task. The Knights are 9-1, but New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (8-1), St. Clair (9-1) and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (7-4) are going to want to knock off the Knights.
The team that comes out of the South will likely then need to defeat Glencoe-Silver Lake (7-3), Southwest Christian (9-2) or Norwood Young America (6-3). Section 2AA will have some fun games.
The North Subsection seems to be the stronger half of Section 2A, with Mayer Lutheran (9-0), Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (8-0), BOLD (8-2) and Lester Prairie (7-4).
Sleepy Eye (9-4), Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey (7-2), Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (6-3), Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther (6-3) and Springfield (5-3) are at the top of the South Subsection, which seems like it could go several different ways.
Of course, this all changes with a key injury or slump, or another team finds its mojo and goes on a long winning streak.
That’s what makes the final half of the basketball season so much fun to watch.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
