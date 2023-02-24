Back in November of 2008, it seemed like the Minnesota State women’s basketball team was in for a good season.
The Mavericks were 23-9 the season before, winning two games in the NCAA tournament with a young team.
The Mavericks won six nonconference games to open the 2008-09 season and by midseason, Minnesota State was 17-0, ranked No. 1 in Division II and nearly assured of a berth in the NCAA tournament.
After a 26-1 regular season, the Mavericks were the No. 1 seed for the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament, with home-court advantage.
However, Concordia-St. Paul came to Bresnan Arena on a Wednesday evening and upset the Mavericks, jeopardizing Minnesota State’s opportunity to host a regional.
Fortunately, the Mavericks got to stay at home for the regional, defeating Augustana, Minnesota State-Moorhead and Fort Lewis to advance to the final eight for the first time in program history.
At San Antonio, the Mavericks defeated Michigan Tech and Alaska Anchorage to reach the final game, where Minnesota State took down Franklin Pierce in an epic game 103-94.
The leadership of Tiffany Moe, the shooting of Heather Johnson, the aggressiveness of Jo Noreen and the post play of Alex Andrews ... it all came together to win a national championship.
Fast forward to 2023, the Minnesota State women’s basketball team is 23-3, ranked No. 11 in Division II and riding a nine-game winning streak heading into the Northern Sun tournament.
There’s almost no chance the Mavericks will host the regional, coming in at No. 4 in this week’s Central Region rankings, but Minnesota State, with its depth and defensive intensity, is the team nobody wants to play.
The Mavericks have a star in point guard Joey Batt, guard Destinee Bursch brings the energy, and freshman wing Natalie Bremer has already made a big impact. The Mavericks have quality depth, and the opponent is never really comfortable with the basketball, always looking around for a defensive player on the attack.
The Mavericks don’t have to worry about an upset in the first round of the conference tournament; the format has changed and they received a bye into the quarterfinals on Saturday.
But regardless of the outcome, the Mavericks will be playing in the NCAA tournament, with another chance to make a run to the final eight.
Last season, Minnesota State was seeded eighth at the region and nearly pulled the upset of top-seeded Fort Hays State, leading by one with 4 minutes to play before falling 66-61.
That’s the kind of experience that should pay off this season.
Another national championship? The odds are against it.
But you don’t bet against this group.
Those who dismissed the 2009 team after the loss in the first round of the conference tournament certainly wished they hadn’t.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
