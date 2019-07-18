Not everyone enjoys watching golf, and that’s understandable.
The game can be repetitive and move slowly for those who have never slung the clubs over their shoulders for a 3 1/2-hour, 7,000-yard walk through trees and around ponds.
But for those who once played the game at a high level, or some who still hit grounders down the fairway on occasion, being greenside to witness others’ skillful shot-making remains a nice afternoon endeavor.
While watching Sunday’s final round at the Mankato Golf Club’s annual Loren Krugel Invitational, there was a mix of admiration and nostalgia.
Joel Johnson hit so many good shots Sunday, playing 27 holes at 3-under-par by keeping his tee ball in play and hitting irons with accuracy. Not everyone can use the long putter, but it sure seems to work well for Johnson, who knocked in enough clutch putts to claim his second straight Krugel championship.
Obviously, he wasn’t the only one who played with great skill. There were five others who finished within five strokes of Johnson, each putting some pressure on the leader throughout the day. Off the tee, these players hit it long and straight. From 150 yards and in, they expected to hit it close, and often they did. On the green, any putt could go in.
Sure, there were wayward drives that ended up in the trees, fluffed bunkers shots that stayed in the sand and some yips from close range on the greens. As they say in golf: shot happens.
But when golf is played with a high level of skill, it’s fun to watch.
It doesn’t seem like long ago, a 30-something golfer was sitting in the fairway or on the green, facing a pressure shot, certain the outcome would be pretty good. He could back up the ball with his wedge or boom the driver well around a dogleg. Three-putts were rare.
Birdies and pars were the norm; bogeys only showed up occasionally. Expectations were to win a tournament, not just make a cut.
However, the courses now play longer, and the targets seem smaller. When the golf ball doesn’t go where it’s intended, which happens more often than it used to, it’s tougher to get it back in play and salvage good scores.
The great shots still lie somewhere deep in the game, showing up on occasion. But certainly over a two-day, 45-hole test, the bad will win over the good on most occasions.
Even Tiger Woods, the greatest golfer of this generation, is feeling the effects of age, whether it be physical and mental.
Expectations change with every season, and some days, the weather and nature have to be the measure of success when the golf doesn’t cooperate. It’s OK to celebrate a few good shots, even though the final score suggests it was a rough day on the links. It’s much tougher to maintain focus and concentration for consecutive strokes, let alone 18 holes.
Sitting in the shade, on a steamy Sunday, there was a lot of appreciation for golfers who were making spectacular shots after six hours on the course, in front of strangers who were critiquing their choices and celebrating their successes.
It would be fun to revisit the past, go back out there to entertain the gallery and challenge other top golfers. But it takes a lot of work.
For one day, it was more fun to sit in a golf cart and document the achievements of others, understanding the difficulty and brilliance of their performances, hardly even breaking a sweat.
