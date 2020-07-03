Is this what normal is going to sound like?
On Wednesday, the Mankato MoonDogs hosted their home opener at Franklin Rogers Park, more than a month delayed by COVID-19. The baseball looked familiar, with some 94 mph pitches, a few solid hits and the occasional blunder.
But it sounded unusual, very quiet. With only 250 fans allowed into the ballpark by state guidelines, only the sound of the public-address announcer did much to interfere with the crack of the bat and the thud of a glove.
This is probably going to be what sports sounds like for the next year or so. Or doesn’t sound like.
A football game without the fans chanting “first down.” A basketball game without people celebrating the alley-oop dunk. A golf tournament without anyone yelling “you the man.”
It’s the new normal, which is a phrase not used much four months ago. That also goes for the pandemic, social distancing and coronavirus.
The beauty of sports is the relationship between athletes and fans. In a perfect world, the energy of the crowd inspires great athletes to achieve even more. Fans can affect outcomes by wildly supporting the home team, while doing its best to distract the opponent.
A game without fans is nothing more than a scrimmage, the outcome of which is much less meaningful. It’s sometimes fun to hear the coach yelling instructions to players. Other times, it’s probably best that we don’t hear what the coach is saying.
Will there be less value in buying a ticket if there is such a void of atmosphere?
At Wednesday’s MoonDogs game, there was music between innings and at-bats. There was Muttnik banging on a Crazy George-style drum. Polite applause for a home-team hit or strikeout.
There was plenty of usual harping at the home-plate umpire when a close pitch was called the wrong way. “Open your other eye.” “You’re missing a good game.”
But for general atmosphere, there wasn’t much. It’s tough to get too crazy when you’re wearing a mask, or when the humidity is around 90%, but that’s the situation we’re in, and will be for quite a while.
The atmosphere would improve if the state would allow larger gatherings at outdoor events. The MoonDogs could easily host groups of 200 or so at different areas of Franklin Rogers Park, while maintaining social distancing and other safety protocols.
The MoonDogs seem to be taking fan and player safety seriously, doing temperature checks on staff and constantly wiping down touch points in high-traffic areas. It would be nice if they could be rewarded for their efforts by being allowed to sell a few more tickets.
But the status quo is likely to hold for a while, forcing us to consider a Minnesota State football game with only 1,000 fans or a or a hockey game with just 1,500 patrons. The annual Jug game between the Mankato West and Mankato East football teams will certainly lose some of its character if students can’t sit together, coming up with wacky pranks and group cheers.
The financial implication of fewer fans is obvious, but we’re also going to lose the fun aspect of attending games. Which is how it has to be, for now.
And probably for quite a while.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
