Oh, the sound of basketballs hitting the floor, sneakers squeaking, whistles blowing.
It’s been eight months since college and high-school basketball was a thing in the local gyms. And it sounds so good. And simple.
The basketballs haven’t been bouncing much in the local gyms since the pandemic put a suffocating full-court press on organized athletic activities.
The sound of silence replaced the buzz of playoffs or the optimism for a new season. And it has sucked.
A couple of weeks ago, shortly after the governor paused high-school and youth athletics because of the pandemic’s surge, the sounds of basketball returned to Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena. Sitting in those plastic chairs at Bresnan Arena, it felt pretty good to see players dribbling and defending, shooting and rebounding, diving for loose balls and taking charges.
The social distancing, the masks ... it looked different, but it sounded the same, which is good. It will be better when there’s an opponent, but baby steps are better than no steps.
The Minnesota State women’s team is trending up in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s South Division, which seems wide open. The South Division men’s race seems more competitive at the top, with five or six teams capable of winning it.
Veteran players show how much they’ve worked in the offseason to improve their games. New stars will emerge, with nifty passes, swishing 3-pointers and loud dunks.
Once high schools start playing again, we’ll see the next wave of future stars. Some kids have found creative ways to work on their games, but being self-motivated is probably the most important characteristic trait you can have during this pandemic, with all the starts and stops to the training schedule and seasons.
The driveway hoop has never been so popular. Camaraderie has been difficult with so much isolation; team chemistry will be a work in progress.
An announcement on the current shutdown is likely coming on Monday, and certainly, youth and high-school sports rank behind the local businesses in the order of importance.
But in a few weeks, pandemic willing, the games will begin again. The balls will be bouncing, sneakers squeaking, whistles blowing — and coaches yelling at officials — and it will be good.
The proper safety protocols will be in place, making the environment as safe as possible.
There probably won’t be much, if any, crowd noise early in the season, but that’s OK. Eventually, that will return, too.
It’s easy to overlook the sweet sounds of basketball. You really notice when those sounds are gone.
Even the occasional “traveling” or “over the back” on “three seconds” would be OK at this point. Well, maybe not.
For now, basketball is back at Minnesota State. Soon, the high schools will join in, hopefully.
Much like the high-school football games in the fall, everything will sound right.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
