The spring sports season goes by so fast.
The first high school games are almost always delayed by winter, then rain usually disrupts the schedule, in the end eliminating some of the competition opportunities for the athletes.
So it’s nice to take a breather and appreciate what we’ve seen so far, knowing the best is yet to come.
Mankato East’s Nicholas Werk was dominating on the mound in last week’s victory over Mankato West. The junior had a live fastball and knee-buckling curve, and he gave up only one hit into the sixth inning. Seems like the Cougars have a chance to win every time he pitches.
It’s no surprise when East and Mankato West do well on the softball diamond. East leads the Big Nine Conference, with West in a tie for second with Winona, one game back.
The Cougars’ win at Winona last week was certainly a key one, and both squads needed to show some grit by winning in the final at-bat on Tuesday.
East pitcher Kylinn Stangl and West counterpart Brooklyn Geerdes have been as good as advertised, but each team’s offense has a lot of firepower. East defeated West 3-2 by scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning on April 18; the rematch is scheduled for May 19 at the West field.
The East boys and girls easily won the Section 2AA true team track and field meet this week. Rylie Hansen is a top sprinter for the girls, and Yonna Harris has dominated the throws. The sprinting depth makes for some good relays, too.
Adaylia Borgmeier set state records for the wheelchair 200 and 800.
The boys have a record-setting 4x800 relay, led by Isaiah Anderson, that broke the 8-minute barrier. Aaron Stewart is a top sprinter, too.
West had a good showing in the big schools’ true team section meet, led by sprinters Ruby Marble and Zoey Hermel.
The boys team is also strong in the sprints, led by Jalen Smith, and should be competitive in the section meet next month.
The Mankato boys lacrosse team has played a challenging schedule and is 5-2, 3-1 for second place in the Big Nine Conference. Tuesday’s 7-6 victory over Northfield, scoring the last four goals, kept the season’s momentum going. It certainly seems like the team will be in line to host a section playoff game.
The local colleges are wrapping up their seasons with conference tournaments and meets. A few of the lucky teams will end up in NCAA competition.
The spring season goes by so fast that there’s not enough time to enjoy what you see. Hopefully, the fun is just getting started.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
