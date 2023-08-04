Easton Stangl came to the plate in the most

Down 5-4, bases loaded in the third-place game of the American Legion baseball state tournament.

The first two pitches were low and outside, putting Stangl in a pretty good count. The next fastball came right down the middle, and Stangl didn't miss, sending the ball over the left-field fence to complete an eight-run inning and an 8-5 victory.

