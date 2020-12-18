The high-school winter sports season is on.
Kinda, sort of.
Practice, at least.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that high-school sports will begin again on Jan. 4. Swimming and diving, skiing, wrestling, gymnastics, basketball and hockey teams across Minnesota will be back at it, a bit late for some folks, as long as the district allows.
It seems like a prudent decision, if not slightly disappointing for those who wanted it sooner. The decision is properly based more on the health and safety of the players, and others in society, than the adults with a more selfish agenda.
It would make sense that kids have a better chance of remaining healthy if they are kept in a controlled environment, first in schools and then as part of a team, where there is support and accountability for actions.
There was a lot learned during the fall about conducting practices safely, making adjustments to decrease contact and keeping the athletes in smaller groups.
It seems odd to announce the first date for practice and not offer the same for games, but nothing about this past nine months has been normal. When games do begin, if they begin, it’s likely there will be no fans allowed, though as we saw with volleyball in the fall, that could change quickly.
It will be challenging to get all of the events completed in such a shortened season, but the athletes are resilient. There’s a segment of the athletes that would prefer more regular-season games to state tournaments, and it’s hard to argue against that. State tournaments appeal to many, but at the end, only a small portion of the athletes get that opportunity.
Possibly, the best news to come out of Wednesday’s announcement is that sports activities are no longer tied to county testing data or the school’s learning model. Each program can be judged by the pandemic’s effect on the school, players and coaches.
Once games begin, the contact is inevitable and virus transmission is possible. There has been some data suggesting minimal spread because of the games, but everyone has a daily chance to get smarter about conducting events.
Vaccines will help but probably not until the winter seasons are completed. Activities directors did a great job in the fall of remaining flexible, solving each problem as it arose and providing the best possible experience for the athletes.
It can be done again.
Setting the start date is a nice first step to starting the winter seasons. With safety protocols in place, and some strict adherence, the next three months can be as memorable for the athletes as it was in the fall.
Normal? Not even close.
Meaningful? Absolutely.
In three weeks, high-school teams will begin practicing. Possibly soon after that, we’ll get some games.
Setting the start date was an important step in the process, giving the athletes a target, albeit a moving one.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
