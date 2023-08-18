It was so much fun running around town Monday, checking out a few practices for the high-school fall sports teams.
Photo skills were marginal, but effective. Pens and paper were in the pocket.
Tried not to step into any puddles and ruin a good pair of shoes, but eventually the rain came with the tunnel near the Mankato West football field too far off to hide.
It’s such an exciting time for high-school athletes. It also brings some joy for those who played more than 40 years ago, recalling some of the best memories from the teenage years.
At the first practices, energy and optimism is high, with aches and pains still a couple days away.
The Mankato East girls soccer team is in transition, minus quite a few standouts from last season’s history-making state tournament team. Many of those seniors are trying to play college soccer, showing the quality of the two-time defending Big Nine Conference champions.
But the lingering effect of those leaders still showed as the practice was well-organized and energetic. The culture of winning doesn’t come easy, and it doesn’t go away overnight.
At West, the football team seems headed for another good season. Quarterback Bart McAninch, and many of his teammates, look like a small-college team going through drills.
The new schedule is intriguing, with Chaska, Chanhassen, Andover and Rogers adding oomph to the regular season. Chanhassen is likely to be a top-five team in the state polls. Andover and Rogers will be somewhere in the mix, too.
But there’s a good chance that West starts at No. 1, and after watching them practice, it’s going to take a mighty opponent to match that size and athleticism.
West lost in the state-championship game last season, which surely has been a good motivator in the offseason.
The East boys cross country team is the defending state champion, and there’s a lot of experience back on that squad. It certainly wouldn’t be odd to see the Cougars defend their Big Nine and section championships in a couple months.
The beauty of mid-August is that teams are optimistic. Having fun, improving skills and competing with friends are the big reasons why athletes will put their skills on display.
The biggest hurdle for many of the local teams will be heat, which is expected to be brutal and last through much of the next two weeks.
But by the end of the fall season, snow and cold will be factors, either making for difficult playing conditions or travel plans.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
