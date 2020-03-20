Flipping through the guides pages on the TV last weekend, it looks like To Be Announced is going to be a pretty popular show for the next couple weeks of corona-cation.
You don’t realize how weak the weekend TV selection is until you don’t have any sporting events to watch.
Sure, we now know how a fictional national investigative unit would, in theory, solve crimes in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans.
Thank goodness for MASH reruns, even though they can be recited verbatim after 35 years of watching that series.
Even cleaned off the treadmill upstairs. Considered using it. After reading instructions.
You can only be interested in a limited number of diners, drive-ins and dives across the country.
Sports is the least important entity that has become important to TV viewers. And when that programming is not available, it’s weird.
The first few days of this no-sports period seemed empty, wondering what to do with free time, then pushing that out further to come up with a plan for work.
Catching up on sleep was a good idea for the first few days, but that has its limits. A trip to the grocery store was a real downer, watching how the citizens were hoarding certain supplies. Empty shelves added to the panic, even tested the faith that after a weekend run, those stores would again be full stocked this week.
Knowing there’s enough toilet paper in the closet to last at least a month is comforting.
Going to the gym would be a good option, but those are closed. A couple of walks through the neighborhood will have to do, getting the legs ready for 18 holes worth of walking, whenever we’re once again allowed to roam freely in public.
But now that the seriousness of this pandemic is settling in, hopefully to everyone, there is a realization that this might be the lifestyle for at least a month. Maybe a lot longer.
Cell phones and laptops have made it easy, at times preferred, to work from home, but it’s much less appealing when it’s no longer you’re choice.
Thursday was the supposed to be the annual NCAA basketball day, a mix of gambling, food and drink, and watching college basketball games with buddies. It was tough to sit at home and not think about missing all that adult fun.
No Masters? No Kentucky Derby?
It’s all starting to sink in. Remembering which day of the week it is has become a brain teaser.
However, it still beats having to attend two Vikings training camp practice in a day.
The decision not to play was the correct one for all sports entities. As many have said, we will never know if everyone over-reacted, but it will be very evident if we under-reacted. If one death occurs because a sporting event was held, that would be a true tragedy.
As for now, no school or bars or gyms is merely an inconvenience for the healthy, who should happily give up those things so that at-risk citizens can feel more safe.
So maybe the garage will get cleaned a little earlier, or a room will get a fresh coat of paint. Books that haven’t been read will remain unread because the attention span has shrunk to a seriously low level.
Sports will resume at some point, though not quickly enough for the unfortunate few players whose careers have come to an abrupt end. Soon, memories of past events will be enough to mitigate lost future opportunities.
So for now, we all sit at home, trying to find new ways to stay connected and interested, while people far more courageous try to keep society safe. If that means another episode of To Be Announced, it’s a sacrifice we need to make.
Chad Courrier is a Free Press staff writer. To contact him, call 507-344-6353, email at ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or follow his Twitter feed @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.