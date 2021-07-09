Kinda cool to think that just a few years ago, we all had the opportunity to watch Olympic-level athletes competing at high school track and field meets in southern Minnesota.
A couple of weeks ago, Shane Streich of Waseca and Mitchell Weber of St. Clair were competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials at the historic stadium at Eugene, Oregon.
Neither qualified for the national team that will compete at Tokyo later this month, but both showed enough promise that they could be in the mix three years from now, when the summer Olympics will be held at Paris.
Streich was such a dominant runner at Waseca, both in track and cross country. He was rarely challenged in regular-season meets, and he won five state championships.
He set the state record in the 1,600-meter run at 4:12.02 in the 2015 Class A meet, when he won by more than 9 seconds. He also won the 800 run that year and swept both events in 2014.
He also played a pretty good point guard for the basketball team at Waseca, using quickness and a tireless work ethic to impact games.
Streich then went on to the University of Minnesota, where he competed in cross country and track, earning an All-America honor in 2019. He transferred to Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, for his final collegiate season.
Streich ran 1:46.92 in the prelims Olympic Trials and missed the finals by one spot. He would have needed to run around 1:44 to qualify for the Olympics.
As someone who doesn’t run (or jog) any more than he has to, cutting two seconds seems like a lot, but Streich has met every challenge so far.
Weber was always a “man among boys” at St. Clair, seemingly twice the size of his opponents, even early in his high-school career.
When he competed in the long jump or sprints, he looked like a freight train coming down the track.
But his real talent was throwing things.
He won the Class A discus title as a senior, more than 5 feet longer than the next thrower. He also won state titles in the discus in 2015 and 2016.
He was nearly as good the year when he broke his left wrist during the basketball season and competed as a right-hander in the spring track season.
Weber was just imposing on the basketball court, with wide shoulders and explosive jumping ability. He could grab just about any rebound and block any shot, and if you were a guard on the fast break and saw Weber closing fast, you were a bit uncomfortable.
Weber went more than a year without competitions because of his redshirt at the University of Missouri and the pandemic, but he quickly became one of the top throwers in the Southeastern Conference, earning Newcomer of the Year this spring.
He qualified for the Olympic Trials and was the only collegiate athlete to make the finals in the discus, throwing 194-feet-10, about five feet short of his personal best. He only got to 185-4 in the finals and needed 205 to qualify, but as a first-timer and still developing his technique and confidence, he’s confident he can find that extra distance in the next year or so.
It’s always been amazing to see high-level athletes compete in high school, where the daily competition usually isn’t much of a motivator. The elite athletes have to push themselves to greatness, even when an average effort is usually enough to win.
That’s why Streich and Weber both have a chance to represent the United States in the next Olympic Games. Their recent setbacks have not discouraged them, instead inspired them to work harder to achieve that ultimate goal.
