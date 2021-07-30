There were so many forgettable days in the 52 years that the Minnesota Vikings held training camp at Minnesota State, but Aug. 1, 2001, will never be forgotten.
Early that morning, following just the second day of training camp, offensive lineman Korey Stringer died because of complications brought on by heat stroke following practice, which was held as the heat index rose above 100 degrees.
The Minnesota State campus was nearly empty as news of Stringer’s death got out. Stringer, the veteran offensive lineman, had quietly been taken off the practice field the day before, apparently suffering some form of injury in the brutally high heat and humidity.
Stringer was taken to an air-conditioned trailer near the field, where he received medical attention. Most of the people had left the practice by the time Stringer was taken to the hospital with heat-related issues, which eventually caused his death.
Driving into the parking lot that next morning, news reports were starting to be confirmed. The campus was quiet, which was unusual for those mornings when there were always people hustling around during Vikings’ training camp.
No players on bikes, no kids running about seeking autographs. The atmosphere of that has lingered in the memory bank for two decades now.
Later that day, the Vikings called a press conference in the Minnesota State student union, where coach Dennis Green and players Cris Carter and Randy Moss tried to speak. They sobbed as they talked about losing a teammate, friend and special person.
It was hard to concentrate on the job at hand, trying to sum up the emotions and tragedy of that day. Nobody felt much like talking as training camp came to a halt for a few days. That sick feeling in the stomach was intense, unsure how to react to this unprecedented tragedy.
It’s been 20 years since the darkest day in team history. There have been so many changes to the way that athletes train in high heat and humidity, from more focus on hydration to canceling practices when the heat index soars. No doubt that changes made after that day have made training as safe as it can be when the weather stresses the body.
Stringer was one of the most personable and well-liked Vikings, by teammates, fans and media. He was only 27 and in the prime of his life and Pro Bowl career. He was married with a 3-year-old son.
There have been memorials in his honor. The Vikings retired his number. An institute was started to study the effects of heat and sudden death during sports, funded in part by wrongful death lawsuits and the NFL.
It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since Stringer died. God willing, there will never be another day on the Minnesota State campus quite like Aug. 1, 2001.
His death hit everyone hard that morning; nobody knew how to react to the death of a popular professional athlete. The tragedy of that moment brought perspective that sometimes got lost as professional athletes practiced their craft in front of adoring fans.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
