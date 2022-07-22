Doesn't it seem like summer just began?
It was just a month ago that the high school state baseball tournament was being played.
Yet, in three weeks, the Minnesota State football team reports to campus, along with other teams, hopefully with a plan to be competitive again in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
A week or so after that, high school teams can begin to practice, setting the groundwork for what many athletes hope will be a championship season.
Football practice seems to signal the beginning of the school year at Minnesota State. For most of the last decade, the program's success has been something of a springboard for the rest of the athletic department.
But last season, that momentum didn't get much juice from the football program. A 6-5 record is a major step back for a program that has national goals, and you don't want one uninspiring season to affect the next.
The women's soccer team continued its success, winning another Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference playoff championship and advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The soccer program also has become nationally relevant with no end to that in sight.
It's important to the university for those programs to have success.
The fall season for high school sports is a fun opportunity to see names you remember from past seasons and learn a whole new set of names, who regularly pop up in the daily results.
It's going to be fun to see which high school football teams emerge this fall. Mankato West and Maple River were state-tournament teams last season, but both of those programs took heavy losses to graduation.
West hasn't had much trouble reloading the roster each season, but you never know what's going to happen until the ball gets kicked off in September.
Other football teams to watch this fall? Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial seems to have had a good summer so far. Waseca usually has a pretty salty squad.
This summer, many athletes have been working to improve skills in every sport. That work will no doubt pay off during the next season.
Summer has gone by quickly, and it won't be long before teams begin fall practice. Then, we'll find out which teams are contenders.
A new set of athletes is about to get their chance, one they've earned through hard work this summer. Getting to know who they are is one of the most fun parts of this job.
And even though it seems like the last seasons just ended, there's only about a month remaining before the games begin again.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
