Where has the summer gone?
It doesn’t seem long ago that Mankato West was playing in the state football tournament and Mankato East was winning a state softball championship.
Just as you finally catch your breath from the hustle of the spring sports, it’s time to get to know the names and teams that will take center stage at local high schools this fall.
In three weeks, high school teams can begin practice for football, volleyball, cross country, swimming, tennis and soccer. Many of the athletes have been involved in some summer sports activity, most of which wrap up this week, but the intensity gets ramped up when friends and future teammates get together on Aug. 14.
Championships aren’t won in the summer, but the foundation for successful season begins then. “Sweat equity” has been banked, and those who have earned it will be rewarded. Camaraderie and leadership has begun to form.
Camps, clubs and open gyms are available for those who want to improve their chances of having a successful season. The options for improvement are many, the time, and financial, commitment is significant.
The summer “break” is a myth; the summer “grind” is real.
You want to be ready, and let’s face it, mowing the grass has become more of a chore every time you circle the yard, making history and math classes seem a little more entertaining.
The first day of fall practice is always a time of optimism, when you see which athletes have become faster and stronger, which athletes worked on conditioning and technique, and which athletes will take the boost of confidence from being a year older and blossom as the season progresses.
Anything is possible on Aug. 14, including some sore muscles and joints on Aug. 15. Goals have been established, and no outcome seems out of reach. Not every team can win a state championship in November, but you can certainly dream about it in August.
The sun set is coming earlier, and it won’t be long before the leaves are turning. July 4 has come and gone, with Labor Day on the horizon. The beginning of the fall sports seasons is almost upon us.
It’s very exciting, even if it represents the end of the less-chaotic summer.
Where has the summer gone? We’ll find out in a few weeks.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
