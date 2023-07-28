Had a few minutes recently to sit at ISG Field, with almost nobody else at the ballpark, and admire the scenery, contrasting it to what this view looked like 20 years ago.
Franklin Rogers Park, the previous name of the ballpark, was always known as a nice place to play baseball, but it was starting to show its age about the time the Northwoods League located a franchise there in 1999.
The ballpark renovation began with previous owner Joe Schwei and general manager Kyle Mrozek, who put the fan experience at the top of the priority list. Chad Surprenant, and ISG, took the repairs and enhancements over the top once his ownership group took over.
Now, on this sunny morning, it’s amazing to think of all the ballpark improvements as this venue has become a destination site for ballplayers from all over the region. Take a look around the next time you’re there. Appreciate this gem.
The grandstand used to be very uncomfortable for viewing the game, but the stadium chairs were a big upgrade. There are plenty more options for seating, but for those wanting to be close to the action, the grandstand is a good option.
The various decks and berms are also nice, especially if socializing is your plan. The new suites and rooftop seating past the right-field fence are spectacular.
The biggest upgrade has been the playing surface. The previous grass field had many issues, including ridges just off the first- and third-base lines and a nasty lip on the edge of the infield. If you got a good hop on a grounder, you were lucky. Others lost teeth on those.
Not a fan of un-natural grass, but it’s necessary for all of the games played there each spring and summer.
The rest of the ballpark is loaded with upgrades, so many that it’s hard to recall what it used to look like. The huge scoreboard behind the left-center field fence is impressive, though not as eye-catching as the video scoreboard in right field.
The concessions area has been redesigned so that there’s little chance you’re going to get beaned by a foul ball while you’re putting mustard on a hot dog.
The player clubhouses and dugouts are much more player-friendly, and guessing performance is enhanced by the accommodations.
The press box is Blakeslee-esque. It’s neither functional nor aesthetic, and the whole set-up is in great need for renovation. But the press area is rarely at the top of a to-do list.
The parking areas aren’t glamorous, but it’s so much better than it was.
It’s not too often that you get a quiet moment at the ballpark, with time to look around and soak in all that’s good about amateur baseball without the game-day hustle and bustle.
Twenty-five years ago, there wasn’t much to look at.
Now, it’s as good as it gets in southern Minnesota.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
