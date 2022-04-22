This isn’t exactly breaking news, but this “spring” weather has sucked.
Cold, wind, rain and snow ... kinda makes you wonder why we live here.
Some high-school sports teams have been able to complete in a few events so far, but the cancellations and postponements have been far more prevalent.
Every year, the spring season seems to be a sprint, trying to get all the games, matches and meets done in about six weeks. Any weather disruption to the schedule is challenging, but these last two weeks have really put a strain on area activity directors.
Even if there are open dates for rescheduling, most officials are already booked for the rest of April and all of May.
On Tuesday, nearly every high school team within 30 miles of here competed in an event, despite temperatures in the mid-40s and enough wind to make things more than a bit chilly. It’s safe to say that many of these events would have been rescheduled if the previous two weeks hadn’t been mostly wiped out.
It always seems that every year, the first events of the spring season are colder than the last events of the fall, perhaps because optimism for warmer weather clouds our judgment about which coat to wear to a softball or baseball game, track or tennis meet.
A mosquito showed up Tuesday, probably happy to have made it through the winter, but still wondering when it’s going to warm up. That bug no longer has to worry about the weather, suffering the wrath of a cold, slightly annoyed sportswriter who didn’t see any humor in it landing on a notebook.
As usual, the athletes are the toughest people at these events, making the best of their situation. Their time to play is limited; the season won’t be extended because the weather has been crappy. They’re running out of tomorrows.
Stocking hats and mittens have replaced ball caps and gloves. Handwarmers have become part of the basic equipment.
But it still wasn’t enough on Tuesday. Those athletes who were able to put aside numb fingers and cold feet were the winners, despite what it said on the scoreboard.
The byproduct of all these lost days is that athletes end up with more competitions and less time to practice skills. May sound like fun, but working on technique, strength and fitness is just as important, maybe more so, than the outcome of early-season contests.
The good news? The only mosquito to venture into Tuesday’s cold and wind will no longer be a problem.
Yet. Certainly, some of its relatives are surely ready to join the fight.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
