Remember when it was a bit of a novelty that former Minnesota State receiver Adam Thielen stuck with the Minnesota Vikings?
Even though Thielen had a very good career with the Mavericks, it was still a longshot that he would ever play professional football.
But he persevered and overcame, and nine years after leaving Minnesota State, he’s one of the best receivers in the NFL.
He also established a path for future Mavericks. On Tuesday, he and former Mavericks Chris Reed and Shane Zylstra survived cut down day to secure a roster spot for the upcoming season.
It’s not unprecedented for Division II players to make NFL rosters. If you can play, the pro scouts will find you.
But to have three players from the same Division II program at the same time? It’s certainly unusual, and Minnesota State should be proud.
Thielen was undrafted and had to attend tryout camps to catch the attention of the Vikings. After spending a year on the practice squad, he was ready to dress on Sundays, starting as a productive special teams player before getting the chance to catch some passes.
He now has 434 receptions for 5,548 and 43 touchdowns in seven seasons.
Reed played with Thielen for a season at Minnesota State and must have been paying attention. Reed wasn’t as fortunate as Thielen to stay in one place, but undrafted Division II players go where they need to go.
Reed has played with Jacksonville, Miami, Carolina and Indianapolis before signing with the Vikings. In training camp, he showed versatility, playing guard and center, which surely increased his chances of sticking on the roster. He could end up as a starter at any point this season.
Zylstra was in camp with the Vikings last season, transitioning from the best receiver in Minnesota State history to tight end. But he was waived in the final cuts and latched on with the Detroit Lions, where he was active for four games and made three receptions.
His transformation to tight end continued at training camp this summer, and he locked up his spot on the roster.
Offensive lineman Evan Heim was in training camp with the Lions last season and played with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL, making it four former Mavericks playing professional football. But he wasn’t able to find a home in the NFL this season.
As for the next Mavericks player to get a shot in the NFL, receiver Jalen Sample looks like he has a chance. At 6-foot-6, he has the size to play pro football, and his speed and agility stand out at Division II.
But it will take perseverance and a few breaks following his days at Minnesota State. All you need to do is look at the path taken by Thielen, Reed and Zylstra.
It can happen. It’s no longer a novelty for former Mavericks to reach the NFL.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
