With just a few games remaining in the regular season, the postseason for girls and boys basketball is coming to clearer focus.
Of course, there’s always a few teams that struggle through the regular season and make an unexpected playoff run.
But there are plenty of teams in the Mankato area that have been ranked among the best in their class that will be seeded high because of regular-season success.
Mankato East and Mankato West seem like the top seeds in the Section 2AAA girls playoffs, depending on the result of Thursday night’s game. Both teams have a win over Marshall, which will likely be seeded third. Wouldn’t be a huge surprise if East and West play again on March 10 at Bresnan Arena, with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial has had another very good regular season. Is this the year the Knights break through and win Section 2AA? Keep an eye on New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
In the boys playoffs, the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA could come down to Friday’s game between East and West, both of which are top-10 teams in the QRF rankings. East won the first matchup by 11 points, and another victory would likely secure the top seed.
Again, a third East-West game in the section finals March 17 would be no surprise.
The smaller classes have some intriguing section possibilities.
In Section 2AA, Maple River is probably the favorite for the top seed in the South Subsection after Tuesday’s 79-49 win over Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, which defeated the Eagles 54-48 back in December. Maple River has played a very challenging schedule, with games against Annandale (18-2), Hayfield (21-1), Minnehaha Academy (10-8) and Caledonia (21-1) to prepare for the postseason.
St. Clair could be a dangerous opponent in the 2AA playoffs.
The North Subsection has only two teams with winning records so the winner of the South has a good shot at getting to the state tournament.
Section 2A is just as interesting. Martin County West is likely the No. 1 seed in the South Subsection, but the Mavericks just lost 63-60 to Mankato Loyola, a possible No. 2 seed along with Springfield.
Defending section champion Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s seems like the team to beat in the North Subsection, but those semifinals and finals will be very competitive, too.
The first playoff games for girls basketball are scheduled for Thursday, and with each round, teams are eliminated.
It’s that kind of intensity that makes the basketball playoff so much fun.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
