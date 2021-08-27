It’s now less than a week until the return of Minnesota State football.
There’s nothing quite like a beautiful September night at Blakeslee Stadium, with the turf finely manicured and painted and a couple of football teams ready to battle under the lights.
Having not seen a Minnesota State game in more than 20 months, this season-opener on Thursday seems even more exciting.
There are so many fun storylines for this game.
The Mavericks have won eight straight season-openers, which shows that Minnesota State is generally prepared when the season kicks off.
The Mavericks are 9-1 in the series with Northern State, including six straight victories since the Mavericks joined the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Mavericks average winning margin in those six victories is 20.8 points.
Minnesota State has won its last 35 regular-season conference games.
Former Minnesota State quarterback Ryan Schlichte is an assistant coach on the Northern State staff. In his three seasons as the starter, his record at Blakeslee Stadium is 22-2, with both losses coming deep in the playoffs.
The Mavericks' potential starting offensive line of tackles Jared Gossen and Boyd Draeger, guards Hunter Toppel and Carter Dowdle and center Brandon Krantz have combined for 135 starts. Toppel has started 43 games in his career. The Mavericks have had a lot of high-end talent in the program in the last decade, but the offensive linemen have been the main reason for the program’s success.
It will be interesting to see which running back, or backs, will replace Nate Gunn. Guessing that defensive backs in the Northern Sun are glad that Gunn has graduated.
We might not see the dual-quarterback system this season. J.D. Ekowa is the clear starter, given that he has three seasons of experience, but the Mavericks have had so much success, and good health, by playing two quarterbacks that coach Todd Hoffner could surprise us. Not sure who that second quarterback would be, though.
There will be plenty of new faces on the defense, with 10 of the top 11 tacklers gone from 2019, but a familiar one will be junior defensive end Chance Bowen. He made 11 sacks in 2018, but in the first series of the 2019 opener, he was injured and missed the entire season. He will be an important piece of the pass rush, given that Brayden Thomas transferred to North Dakota State last summer.
There will surely be more interesting things that happen over the next 11 weeks as we see which programs handled the pandemic better than others. When we saw them last, the Mavericks were one of the best teams in Division II.
There seems to be a sense that not much has changed, other than some masks on the sidelines or in the crowd, but that won’t be known until the games begin.
Which is Thursday. At Blakeslee. Against Northern State, which has a new head coach and a lot of incentive to start the season with a shocking upset.
That’s what makes the start of the college football season so exciting.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
