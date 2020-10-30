It’s been a hectic few months for everyone, especially the high school activities directors.
Get to the office each day, check to see if any of your teams are about to be quarantined, find out if any opponents need to postpone games and then take a deep breath. Get some caffeine.
The next day? Same thing.
Such is the new normal for ADs, who have learned to make out schedules with pencil, not ink, while maintaining the flexibility of an Olympic gymnast.
This pandemic has been relentless, with challenges popping up daily. There is no seminar on how to conduct athletic events during a pandemic, though there might be in the future. Lessons learned now might be helpful in the future, but there is no perfect plan at this point.
There has been plenty of work to do, starting with the decision to have four sports begin in August. Then came the decision to add football and volleyball in October, creating a three-week dash to opening day. The decision to allow some spectators at volleyball matches allowed for about 24 hours to devise a plan to keep players, coaches and spectators safe.
If at any time an activities director thought things might slow down, they were wrong. Not only do they have to monitor the programs in their school, they also have to keep an eye on regional schools because if one team at one school has to suspend activities, it creates a domino effect for several programs for a couple of weeks.
And the schedule, already shortened by the pandemic, has very little opportunity for change. There’s three weeks remaining in football’s regular season and four weeks in volleyball’s regular season. Any games that have to be cancelled at this point likely won’t be rescheduled.
That’s not the goal of activities directors, whose job revolves on giving the students the best possible athletic experience.
It’s probably a good thing that fall seasons are coming to an end, and there will be a couple of weeks without many games, slowing the spread of cancellations and postponements.
There’s already been a total rewrite of the winter schedules, most often done a year ahead of time. Find workers, find officials, find venues, find opponents ... each contest creates its own set of challenges, the likes this generation has never seen in high schools.
It won’t be long before the same happens with spring sports.
The job won’t slow down for activities directors. It looks like this pandemic will pose problems for team sports for the next few months, at least.
Activities directors have shown a great deal of camaraderie, willing to make last-minute changes to help others. Recent events have broadened the area with which to look for opponents so there have been some matchups that you normally won’t see, which is good. The extra networking with colleagues can only help in the future.
It’s time to thank activities directors for all they do, most of which goes unseen by the public, whose only concern is that athletes get to play. It’s definitely been more work and headaches, but without the activities director, games won’t be played.
We’ve been there before. It was not pleasant.
Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, ccourrier@mankatofreepress.com or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
